PS4 News: Most downloaded PS4 games in October

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 topped the charts

The month of October had quite a few video game releases and was a very competitive month for all the publishers as most of the big ones launched much-anticipated titles before the festive season. Over ten PlayStation 4 games hit the stores last month, and along with them, the platform already has some spectacular titles, leaving gamers spoilt for choice.

Securing a top-10 spot on the most downloaded title list acts as a guide of the game's public appeal and commercial success, and in this article, let us look at the top-10 PS4 game downloads for the month of October.

As expected, the newly-released Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 takes the top spot on this coveted list. Being the 15th installment in the Call of the Duty series, the game brought in a slew of changes, the most notable being the absence of a definite campaign mode.

Furthermore, Blacks Ops 4 brings in the hugely-popular Battle Royale mode to the franchise with military precision. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, released on 12 October 2018, is Activision's best-selling digital release.

Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 took the second spot on the list. The western-themed game received critical acclaim for its game design and is a huge commercial success. The game sold over 17 million copies in just 12 days since its launch on 26 October 2018, and many believe it to go on to become the best-selling game of 2018. One thing is certain, though, Red Dead Redemption 2 will sure make the most downloaded games of November list as well.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is the eleventh major installment in the series by Ubisoft Quebec that was released in early October. The open-world adventure set in ancient Greece pleased most pundits with its gameplay, environment and visuals. Assassin's Creed Odyssey is the third most downloaded game after Rockstar's RDR2.

EA Sports' FIFA 19 takes the fourth spot on the list. The game hit the stores late September and is the most polished game ever in the FIFA franchise. This year's iteration brings in a host of improvements to the gameplay and for the first time, features the licensed versions of UEFA Champions League, Europa League and the Super Cup.

Despite being released two years ago in October 2016, Battlefield 1 still is the fifth most downloaded game of the previous month. Selling over 15 million copies since its launch, the title's World War 1 theme combined with brilliant single-player and multiplayer design and awe-inspiring sound design made Battlefield 1 the best game of the franchise.

Battlefield 1 still being on the charts was interesting as the direct sequel of the game, Battlefield V, is all set to hit the stores on 20 November 2018.

Marvel's Spider-Man, NBA 2K19, SoulCalibur VI, Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood and WWE 2K19 complete the list.

