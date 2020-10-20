With Sony’s next-generation PS5 console set to be released next month, the new update 8.00 patch recently brought in widespread changes to various aspects of the UI. The messages and the Party apps are now linked together, which means that voice chats are now required to be take place through permanent message groups.

Fans have described this new change as being extremely cumbersome and needlessly complex, and the update itself has seen immense criticism. Further, the PS5 will have a new feature which will allow players to record 20 seconds of chat and send it directly to Playstation using their consoles.

According to Sony, this change has been brought in to make ‘voice chats’ a safer place for gamers. However, people have cited various privacy concerns, which has led to further criticism of the new PS4 update.

PS4: Sony could have been monitoring you PSN Party Chat even before the recent update

Since the update, various posts on Reddit have popped up talking about the PS4 update. While most people have an issue with the unnecessarily complex nature of the new system, there are various minor changes that have been talked about as well.

Apparently, people cannot be kicked from parties anymore, while muting people now applies to only outward chat. This means that while you cannot hear the person you have muted, they still can!

Further, because of the integration of the messages and parties app, playing with random online players now requires them to be added in message groups from which they cannot be kicked from. The new system is cumbersome, and every separate PSN chat will be permanent until deleted.

For those who still are confused. @PlayStation is not listening to what you are saying. That can’t hear your conversation unless your friends send them the audio by reporting you. You have total freedom to say whatever you want. It’s up to you and your friends if you wanna report pic.twitter.com/NNl9JDLboQ — Enmanuel (@Boyka_Fighter) October 18, 2020

In a recent interview, Sid Shuman, Sony director for global content communication had said that the intention is to make PS4 parties ‘bigger than just voice chat’. While that has effectively happened due to the Update patch 8.0, the other issues mentioned above will need to be solved quickly.

Further, Reddit user JDBriggsBlader claimed that Sony had always moderated PS4 party chats, and that the new notification has been released merely because some countries have laws making it compulsory for companies to disclose this ‘potential breach of privacy’.

The user further said that the widespread changes to the messages and party apps and the overall cumbersomeness of the new PS4 system is the ‘real issue at hand’.

The playstation guy listening in on our party when the boys start free-styling #PS4UPDATE pic.twitter.com/lWCnLuzEQq — Homeboy08 (@papilonglegs0) October 14, 2020

On 18th October, Sony announced on Twitter that they are currently looking into the feedback, and will respond with changes if deemed necessary. While no other updates have since been released, the overall feedback suggests that Sony might have gone in a bit too far this time.

Hey folks - just wanted to let you know that we’re looking into your feedback on the recent changes to Parties on PS4.



Thanks for speaking up - we’ll keep you posted — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 17, 2020

Regardless, as always, some PS4 users were there to look at the brighter side of things.