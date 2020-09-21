The next-generation of consoles is almost upon us, with fans now privy to every bit of information regarding the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. By now, players should be able to make a clear preference regarding their choice of next-gen console.

While players quite often end up buying both the consoles, the majority likes to stick to one console. There are several factors that come into play when deciding between consoles.

Factors such as pricing, hardware, or first-party exclusives play a crucial role. However, one other factor that is important to many players is Backwards Compatibility, i.e., if the console can play games from previous consoles.

This is because players, over the duration of the current or previous generation of consoles, would have a substantial collection of titles.

PS5 Backwards Compatibility: Will it be able to play PS4 or PS3 Games?

The simple answer to the 'backwards compatibility' question regarding the PS5 with respect to the PS5 is a "no." However, Sony has confirmed that "99 percent" of PS4 games will be compatible with the PS5.

In addition to that, players, at launch, will be able to play some of the best PS4 games from its library on their next-gen consoles through the PS Plus Collection.

The PS Plus Collection includes games such as:

The Last of Us Remastered

God of War

Uncharted 4

Bloodborne, and many more.

This is in stark contrast to Xbox and Microsoft's approach to backwards Compatibility as the Xbox Series X will be able to play games from Xbox One, Xbox 360, and even the original Xbox.

PS Now is a subscription-based service that allows players to stream games from the previous generation. It is only available in selected countries as it requires a high-speed internet connection.

Note: It is yet to be confirmed officially if PS Now will be supported on the PS5.

