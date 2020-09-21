GTA 5: Five mods Indian players will love

GTA 5's modding community consists of some of the most creative bunch of people on the internet. From fantastic texture packs that makes GTA 5 look like a next-gen title fit for the PS5 to mods that turn the game to a police simulator.

Rockstar Games took its time bringing over the game to the PC platform, and the modding community lied in wait for the game's arrival. Today, in 2020, fans have an extensive library of mods to go through and pick the ones that they feel they'll enjoy the most.

Indian modders have also been hard at work trying to develop mods that Indian players will appreciate the most. As a result, there are a tonne of fun mods for GTA 5 that Indian players are sure to enjoy.

Five best GTA 5 Mods Indian players will love

5) Indian Flag Monster Truck Paintjob

(image credits: gta5mods)

One of the mainstays of American culture that is yet to make its way into India is the weird fascination with Monster Trucks. Monster Truck rallies are enormous in the States, and Indian players can now see what a tri-colour donned Monster Truck would look like.

This mod is a custom paint-job complete with CEAT sponsorship on the hood of the truck as well as the Indian national flag at the back of the truck.

Mod Download Link

4) Indian T-Shirt Pack for Franklin

(image credits: gta5mods)

GTA 5 has an extensive collection of outfits you can pick out for all 3 of the protagonists. However, kitting out Franklin in Indian-themed t-shirts never gets old in GTA 5.

This t-shirt pack has a large range of Indian-themed outfits ranging from the tri-colour to graphic tees with quotes. While it doesn't necessarily alter the game in a huge way, it is still a nice touch to be able to customize your favourite GTA 5 character in India-themed t-shirts.

Mod Download Link

3) KTM Duke 690 Street Edition

(image credits: gta5mods)

This mod allows players to bring one of the most beloved performance bikes in the country to GTA 5. The KTM Duke is one of the most recognizable and beloved bikes of bike enthusiasts in the country, and this mod truly lets players get crazy with the bike.

The mod essentially is a re-skin of a pre-existing bike, but feels every bit as fast and looks as iconic as the real deal. The mod is relatively easy to install and to use in GTA 5 and players need only follow the instructions from the site.

Mod Download Link

2) Mumbai Local Train Skin

(image credits: gta5mods)

This mod is primarily for public transport enthusiasts and brings the iconic Mumbai Local Trains to GTA 5. While this mod doesn't necessarily let you take control of the train, just having to look at it should suffice for players.

This mod turns the regular subway in Los Santos to the local railways of Mumbai and is a fantastic mod for players who have grown up in Mumbai. The mod even includes advertisements one would usually see in the train in real-life.

Mod Download Link

1) Indian Cricket Team Jersey for Trevor

(image credits: gta5mods)

Trevor can be decked out in the wackiest of clothing: ranging from cheap suits to wacky polo shirts that reek of mid-life crisis. However, cricket enthusiasts can have Trevor kitted out in the Indian Cricket Team's iconic blue.

This mod only applies to Trevor and is fairly easy to download and install in the game. However, this doesn't include the track pants of the team's jersey, and players will have to do with a set of blue sweatpants from their Wardrobe.

Mod Download Link