PS5 leaks: Japanese YouTuber gets his hands on a PS5, Twitter marvels at its sheer size 

One of the most anticipated next-generation consoles - the PS5, is all set to be up for its first hands-on experience tomorrow, as Japanese YouTubers will be the first to get access to Sony's upcoming behemoth.

So far, Sony has been quite tight-lipped regarding key aspects of the PS5, as opposed to Microsoft's Xbox Series X, which has already passed the litmus test in terms of delivering a quality hands-on experience.

Industry experts recently weighed in on the Xbox Series X, and Sony fans have since then been petitioning for some sort of a reveal pertaining to the PS5. It now seems like a Japanese YouTuber has paid heed to their pleas as he tweeted an image of himself, alongside the classy white PS5.

Dismissing rumours that it could be fake, prominent game journalist Geoff Keighley confirmed that it was very much real:

As soon as it was proved legitimate, the first thing which Twitter users noticed was the PS5's formidable size as several reacted to the same.

Twitter reacts to the 'mighty' PS5

In another significant unverified leak recently, a Reddit user claimed to have access to the PS5 and went on to reveal the UI, as well as the fact that the console will have a whopping 664GB of storage!

While this is yet to be confirmed, also in sight is a sleek, black PS5 controller.

Check out the 'leak' below:

PS5 potential UI leak, user interface glimpse. Whether real or fake, it’s all we have at this time lol - that is, until Sony PlayStation finally unveil their next-gen PS5 UI officially. #PS5 #UI #UX pic.twitter.com/WiN3mFx4bs — PS5 Only (@PS5only) October 3, 2020

While the above leak is yet to be verified, the recent post by a Japanese YouTuber is legitimate.

As soon as the image went viral, Twitter was abuzz with several reactions, which all pretty much marvelled at the PS5's sheer size.

Check out some of the reactions below:

And also it's huge 👀 — Rickioh (@Rickioh) October 3, 2020

...ly huge. — Nick Marty (@NickMarty1) October 3, 2020

That thing is massive! — Robert Malsom (@riski69) October 3, 2020

That is a freaking huge console, like really. Dang! — DaddyG (@LEC360) October 3, 2020

We knew PS5 was big... pic.twitter.com/ZrFk8ZEMaM — PS5 Only (@PS5only) October 3, 2020

lol yeah the PS5 is not gonna fit in my entertainment center. pic.twitter.com/unDus7c9ZQ — DreamcastGuy Is Sus (@DreamcastGuy) October 3, 2020

For an accurate comparison with the Xbox, check out the official measurements:

Realistic size of #ps5 models and xbox series by official measures provided



For all the AR fake shit going on lol pic.twitter.com/mAIY5j3cin — Droid: (@Alejandroid1979) October 3, 2020

The PS5 hands-on experience arrives tomorrow, on the 4th of October, 2020.