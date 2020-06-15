PS5 Pikachu Edition: Real or fake?

Many images of the PS5 Pikachu Edition have been doing the rounds on the Internet.

Does this mean that Sony is coming out with a Limited Edition version for the same?

Picture credits: Nintendo soup

The internet has been rife with speculation over whether Sony will release alternate color versions for the PS5. The global giant's previous consoles have had Limited Edition consoles that offered players iconic console designs based on their favourite games.

Ever since the PS5 Reveal Event, the internet has been speculating about whether the PS5 will have Limited Editions available on launch. Several designs have popped up, such as the Miles Morales Edition, after the announcement of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

However, there is no official statement from Sony regarding Limited Editions of the PS5 yet, but we can expect some great designs later into the console cycle.

PS5 Pikachu Edition: Real or fake?

One Limited Edition PS5 console that fans would love to see is none other than that of Pokemon mascot Pikachu. As seen above, the console could feature Pikachu’s face, while the controller will have the Poke Ball style analog sticks:

PS5 Pikachu Edition joysticks (Picture credits: Lord Aizen, YT)

However, this concept is just that! You cannot expect this to come to fruition as Nintendo would never allow any kind of Pokemon IP on the PS5!

Also read: PS5 expected price leaked in India

PS5 Miles Morales Edition has also been doing the rounds on the Internet (Picture credits: reddit)

On a side note, keep in mind that Sony has only announced two versions of the PS5, the base console and the PS5 Digital Edition.The latter separates itself with its lack of 4K UHD Blu-Ray drive, and will only play digital versions of the game. The Digital Edition PS5 is sure to be priced lesser than the base PS5, as it will be stripped of a very valuable piece of hardware.