Sony's next-generation console, the PS5, is expected to release over the coming holiday season. The tech giant has already announced over 40 gaming titles available at the PS5's launch.

Earlier, it was reported that the Showcase event for PS5 would take place on 16th September at 1 PM Pacific Time (1:30 AM IST the next day). The next-gen console's price and final updates related to the gaming titles, are expected to be revealed at this event.

However, it now appears that one of those crucial pieces of information is already out. AllGamesDelta recently posted the leaked prices of the PS5's digital version on Twitter, citing one of the most prominent Spanish retailers. In this article, we look at everything revealed so far.

PS5 price allegedly leaked by Spanish retailer, digital version expected to cost €399

In case you did not know, the PS5 has been announced to have a 4K UHD Blu-ray disc drive. However, the Digital Edition does not have a disc drive. Apart from aesthetic differences, this means that no physical media can be played on the Digital Edition of the PS5.

According to techradar, the upcoming console should cost around $499 (€421). Furthermore, various users had speculated that the Digital Edition would be priced around $50 (€42) lesser. And now, players may have gotten a hint as to how much they will save with this edition!

It must be remembered that the PS5’s disc drive is a necessity to physically transfer the games from your PS4 to PS5. Without it, you will not be able to take advantage of the free PS4 to PS5 upgrade. And the following tweet suggests that buying the Digital Edition will cost you around €399:

#PS5



€399/€499



(El Corte Inglés ~ One of the biggest spanish retailers) pic.twitter.com/B6o3aJhAqG — AllGamesDelta (@AllGamesDelta_) September 13, 2020

This is far from an official confirmation and is merely speculation at this point. Sony has, however, verified that the PS5 would be released over the coming holiday season.

The price should be revealed at the Showcase event, which is less than a day away! Until then, you can have a look at the many gaming titles already confirmed to be available to play on PS5’s release.