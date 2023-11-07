PS5 Slim vs Xbox Series X: Size, specifications, weight, and more compared

The PS5 Slim is finally hitting store shelves later this month. While Sony has made its first major revision to its current-generation console hardware, the same cannot be said about Microsoft. The Xbox Series X is still holding onto its original design, with only the lower-powered Series S recently getting a storage boost.

However, both consoles, i.e., PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, haven't received any specification updates since their original release. While there have been plenty of rumors circulating online regarding a potential PlayStation 5 Pro being under development at Sony, nothing official has come out from the console manufacturer's end.

However, with the PS5 Slim, Sony has made some really subtle changes under the hood, mostly to accommodate for its smaller size. As such, some players might be interested to know how the new console from Sony fares against Microsoft's current-gen system.

Here's an in-depth comparison of the upcoming PlayStation 5 Slim and Xbox Series X.

How does the PS5 Slim fare against Xbox Series X in terms of specs, size, weight, and more?

The PS5 Slim ($499) shares basically the same internals as the launch version of the console. However, Sony did shrink the motherboard, thermal solution, and even the power supply to fit the entire thing within the new smaller frame.

The Slim variant of Sony's latest console is roughly 30% smaller than the launch version of PlayStation 5. According to the PlayStation blog, its dimensions are approximately 358 × 96 × 216 mm (width × height × depth). It also weighs around 3.2kg.

Although 30% might not look like much, it still is a significant reduction from what is essentially the biggest and bulkiest PlayStation console to date. The internals of the PlayStation 5 Slim are based on the 1200-series revision of the launch PS5 (with a smaller motherboard and heatsink), which went into circulation starting in 2021.

In comparison, the Xbox Series X's dimensions are 151mm x 301mm x 151mm (width × height × depth). The console weighs 4.45kg.

Here's the complete spec breakdown of the PlayStation 5 Slim:

16GB GDDR6 Weight: 3.2kg (Disc version), 2.6kg (Digital version)

Here's the complete spec breakdown of the Xbox Series X|S:

16GB GDDR6 Weight: 4.45kg

The PS5 Slim is admittedly quite a compact console, at least when compared to the original PlayStation 5 and even the Xbox Series X. While the console is still quite bulky, surpassing the PS4 Slim and the Xbox Series X in terms of weight and size, it's also significantly more powerful than those consoles.