PSG.LGD vs Elephant Dota 2 The International 10: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

As the final day of the group stage of Dota 2 The International 10 approaches, the remaining teams are getting ready for their final display of might before the main stage.

As one of the biggest tournaments in the history of esports, The International 10 displayed a total of 60 best-of-two Dota 2 series in these three days of the group stage. The remaining 12 games will now decide the final standings of each group that will lead their positions in the upcoming main event.

With time inching closer, fans wonder which team among PSG.LGD and Elephant is set to win their upcoming series.

Dota 2 The International 10: PSG.LGD vs Elephant

Predictions

As the group stage of Dota 2 The International 10 comes to its last stages, there are only a handful of Dota 2 teams that have come close, let alone excel, at what PSG.LGD has achieved in these past three days.

Judging solely by their performances during the group stage of Dota 2 The International, fans are leaning heavily towards PSG.LGD, as they are the second most successful team in the whole tournament.

Head-to-head results of PSG.LGD and Elephant

If one were to judge the teams' standings in the recent past, it would become evident that PSG.LGD is the more dominating Dota 2 roster among the two. The two teams have gone head-to-head quite a few times.

Looking at the last five series where they matched up against each other, the Dota 2 roster of Elephant has only won one series in OGA Dota PIT Season 5: China, while the team lost the other four series to PSG.LGD.

When and where to watch the series between PSG.LGD and Elephant

Dota 2 fans can watch this series on one of Dota 2 TI’s official Twitch channels from 12.30 pm IST.

Recent results of both teams

PSG.LGD has a current score of five series wins and one series draw as they have not lost a single series up until now. Elephant, on the other hand, has two of each as they have won, drawn, as well as lost two series.

Dota 2 The International 10 rosters for PSG.LGD and Elephant

PSG.LGD

Wang “Ame” Chunyu

Cheng “NothingToSay” Jin Xiang

Zhang “Faith_bian” Ruida

Zhao “XinQ” Zixing

Zhang “y’” Yiping

Elephant

Zhang “Eurus” Chengjun

Lu “Somnus丶M” Yao

Zhou “Yang” Haiyang

Xu “fy” Linsen

Xie “Super” Junhao

