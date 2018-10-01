PUBG: 4 Players who are on the Verge To Create History For India at PUBG Star Challenge

mayank.vora FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 35 // 01 Oct 2018, 13:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Team 8bit mascot

In the Indian Mobile gaming Scenario, the emerging name is “Team 8bit”. Team 8Bit is a Mobile Gaming Team, owned and led by Animesh Agarwal from Guwahati, Assam. The other team members are Swapnil Ganguly from Kolkata, Mukul Aanchal from Chandigarh and Akshay Taneja from New Delhi, who play PUBG MOBILE and Saif Patel who plays CLASH ROYALE on behalf of 8bit.

This is a 2-year-old team that started its mobile gaming journey from Clash Royale, with Animesh Agarwal himself being a top-ranked ladder CR player in India by the name “8bit-Thuglife” and the director of the biggest Indian Clan System. Since March, the team has shifted its focus on PUBG Mobile and have now qualified for the regional finals of PUBG MOBILE STAR CHAMPIONSHIP tournament to be held in Thailand from the 12th to 15th of October, 2018.

Also, read PUBG News: 2 Indian Teams Are Through to Finals of PUBG Mobile Star Challenge

Animesh is a passionate esports enthusiast. He started his Mobile gaming career three years back with Clash Royal and earned accolades as a community influencer for Clash Royal gamers and mobile gaming in India. Apart from his gaming career, Animesh is an aspiring Chartered Accountant and has successfully completed various stages of some reputed finance-related professional degree courses. About one and a half years back he decided to get into competitive gaming. His passion for e-gaming is such that he is working seamlessly to promote e-gaming in India.

He holds a vision for mobile gaming in India. For this, he is helping talented players to get more exposure and to get them to better platforms to showcase their talents. After his successful gaming tenure in Clash Royale, he started playing PUBG in March. Currently he is a TWITCH affiliate streamer of PUBG and is working voluntarily to popularise TWITCH in India. He streams daily on www.twitch.com/8bit_thug . He is the founder, Leader and Owner of the team “8bit” and plays under the name “8bit Thug”.

Mukul Anchal from Chandigarh is a 2 time ESL INDIA champion for Clash Royale. His career winnings have crossed Rs. 1,00,000 . He has been an integral part of the team right from Clash Royale Days. Currently, he is one of the most important parts of the PUBG Mobile Pro Team. He plays PUBG mobile under the name, “8bitMafia”.

Swapnil Ganguly plays under the name of 8bitGoon. Being an FPS player right from his childhood, he started playing PUBG Mobile right from season 1 itself on a daily basis. After jumping into the competitive PUBG GAMING, he started regular practice and has been playing passionately for the past few months. He is also pursuing BTech Computer Science and Engineering.

Akshay Taneja from New Delhi plays under the name “8BitDon”. He is the 4th member of the pro team which has made its way into the Semi-Finals. He is also a passionate PUBG player.

Team 8bit representative in Clash Royale, Saif Patel hails from Gujrat and is an ESL INDIA runner-up and has career winnings of Rs.70000 and continues to outperform many famous players in South East Asia. He will be representing 8bit in the LAN events for the final Qualifiers of REDBULL MEO event for Clash Royale, which if he wins, takes him to Germany for World Finals.

Team 8bit is basically a team with a vision that goes beyond their own game. Team 8bit strives to promote and support Mobile Gaming in India and has its doors open for any talented gamers who may want to join the team.