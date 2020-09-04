PUBG ban: PUBG Mobile officially removed from Google Play Store, Apple App Store

In an unprecedented move, amidst rising tensions between India and China, the Government of India decided to ban 118 apps of Chinese origin on 2nd September. The Ministry of Information and Technology invoked its power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act and issued the ban. The list of restricted applications included two of the most popular games in India – PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

The mobile applications were banned under the terms "prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, public order, and defence of India, the security of the state and public order."

You can read the complete press release here.

PUBG Mobile removed from Play Store

PUBG Mobile removed from the Google Play Store, Apple App Store

With this ban gradually coming into effect, PUBG Mobile was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store on 4th September 2020. All other mobile applications and games mentioned on the list have also been removed from the App Stores.

As of now, PUBG Mobile is still running, and the servers haven't been taken off the charts. However, they might be withdrawn soon, and the players are likely to receive an in-game notification when the game cannot be played anymore.

List of games that have been banned: