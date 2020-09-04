Create
PUBG ban: PUBG Mobile officially removed from Google Play Store, Apple App Store

PUBG Mobile banned (Image Source: PUBG Mobile and onlygfx.com)
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 04 Sep 2020, 10:38 IST
Feature
In an unprecedented move, amidst rising tensions between India and China, the Government of India decided to ban 118 apps of Chinese origin on 2nd September. The Ministry of Information and Technology invoked its power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act and issued the ban. The list of restricted applications included two of the most popular games in India – PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. 

The mobile applications were banned under the terms "prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, public order, and defence of India, the security of the state and public order."

You can read the complete press release here.

PUBG Mobile removed from Play Store

PUBG Mobile removed from the Google Play Store, Apple App Store
PUBG Mobile removed from the Google Play Store, Apple App Store

With this ban gradually coming into effect, PUBG Mobile was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store on 4th September 2020. All other mobile applications and games mentioned on the list have also been removed from the App Stores.

As of now, PUBG Mobile is still running, and the servers haven't been taken off the charts. However, they might be withdrawn soon, and the players are likely to receive an in-game notification when the game cannot be played anymore.

List of games that have been banned:

  1. Cyber Hunter
  2. Cyber Hunter Lite
  3. Knives Out-No rules, just fight!
  4. Super Mecha Champions
  5. LifeAfter
  6. Dawn of Isles
  7. Ludo World-Ludo Superstar
  8. Chess Rush
  9. PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik
  10. PUBG MOBILE LITE
  11. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
  12. Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon
  13. Dank Tanks
  14. Warpath
  15. Game of Sultans
  16. Carrom Friends: Carrom Board & Pool Game-
  17. Ludo All-Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games
  18. Bike Racing: Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games
  19. Rangers Of Oblivion: Online Action MMO RPG Game
  20. Road of Kings- Endless Glory
  21. Murderous Pursuits
  22. Mobile Legends: Pocket
  23. "Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC
  24. MARVEL Super War NetEase Games
  25. AFK Arena
  26. Creative Destruction NetEase Games
  27. Crusaders of Light NetEase Games
  28. Mafia City Yotta Games
  29. Onmyoji NetEase Games
  30. Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games
  31. Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games
  32. Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games
  33. Soul Hunters
  34. Rules of Survival
Published 04 Sep 2020, 10:36 IST
PUBG
