PUBG ban: PUBG Mobile officially removed from Google Play Store, Apple App Store

In an unprecedented move, amidst rising tensions between India and China, the Government of India decided to ban 118 apps of Chinese origin on 2nd September. The Ministry of Information and Technology invoked its power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act and issued the ban. The list of restricted applications included two of the most popular games in India – PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.
The mobile applications were banned under the terms "prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, public order, and defence of India, the security of the state and public order."
You can read the complete press release here.
PUBG Mobile removed from Play Store
With this ban gradually coming into effect, PUBG Mobile was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store on 4th September 2020. All other mobile applications and games mentioned on the list have also been removed from the App Stores.
As of now, PUBG Mobile is still running, and the servers haven't been taken off the charts. However, they might be withdrawn soon, and the players are likely to receive an in-game notification when the game cannot be played anymore.
List of games that have been banned:
- Cyber Hunter
- Cyber Hunter Lite
- Knives Out-No rules, just fight!
- Super Mecha Champions
- LifeAfter
- Dawn of Isles
- Ludo World-Ludo Superstar
- Chess Rush
- PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik
- PUBG MOBILE LITE
- Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
- Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon
- Dank Tanks
- Warpath
- Game of Sultans
- Carrom Friends: Carrom Board & Pool Game-
- Ludo All-Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games
- Bike Racing: Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games
- Rangers Of Oblivion: Online Action MMO RPG Game
- Road of Kings- Endless Glory
- Murderous Pursuits
- Mobile Legends: Pocket
- "Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC
- MARVEL Super War NetEase Games
- AFK Arena
- Creative Destruction NetEase Games
- Crusaders of Light NetEase Games
- Mafia City Yotta Games
- Onmyoji NetEase Games
- Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games
- Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games
- Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games
- Soul Hunters
- Rules of Survival