PUBG ban: What is Section 69A?

In a bold move that seemed inevitable, the Ministry of Information of India has banned PUBG Mobile. This is in response to the rising tensions between the two countries, China and India.

The government of India cites Section 69A of The Information Technology Act, 2000 as the reason for the ban of 118 apps of Chinese origin, among which is PUBG Mobile. This is the second wave of apps being banned by the Indian government, and this time, PUBG Mobile was included in the list of apps banned.

Government Blocks 118 Mobile Apps Which are Prejudicial to Sovereignty and Integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order.



Press Release issued by @GoI_MeitY regarding blocking of 118 mobile apps https://t.co/VyahsHR5f0 — Ministry of Electronics & IT (@GoI_MeitY) September 2, 2020

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games in the mobile games market, and India is one of the biggest markets for the game. The battle royale sensation boasts of a massive player base, with Indian players making up a sizeable portion.

The ban has led many players to actually inquire as to what exactly Section 69A entails.

PUBG ban: A look at Section 69A

Toofan aagya hai.. — MortaL (@Mortal04907880) September 2, 2020

The part of the statute that is relevant to the PUBG Mobile ban reads:

69A: Power to issue directions for blocking for public access of any information through any computer resource. -

"(1) Where the Central Government or any of its officer specially authorised by it in this behalf is satisfied that it is necessary or expedient so to do, in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to above..."

Advertisement

As the publisher, Tencent Games, is of Chinese-origin, the rising tensions between the two countries have led the Indian government to make bold moves such as this.

It will, no doubt, impact the player base of PUBG Mobile in a big way, and fans of the game are sure to now look for alternatives.