PUBG Ban: Why PUBG Mobile can be banned in the UAE and other Gulf Countries?

PUBG MOBILE BAN SPREADS TO THE UAE AND OTHER GULF COUNTRIES

PUBG Mobile or the most loved battle royale game of all time is facing controversies along with great success. PUBG Mobile, a game which is accused of being addictive and harming the delicate brains of children is on the verge of a ban in a few countries. The game was launched in PC and other consoles were added as the time passed. The game gained popularity and a huge fan base and the developers then came up with the Mobile version as well as the PUBG lite versions for lower specs.

A year passed and PUBG Mobile celebrated its anniversary on March 1st, this year. The game conducted many tournaments around the globe and they were a great success and also gave potential players. But, every good thing carries some drawbacks with it and PUBG Mobile was accused to have lots. The news came from Jammu, where a fitness trainer was found injured and reason was stated as "PUBG" and so on. Further, the story continued the game was banned in few districts of Gujarat and to prove the ban wasn't a bluff, 10 arrests were made and this baffled everyone.

PUBG Mobile ban in The UAE:

Parents in Dubai, stated the game to be addictive. They reported to a news firm, Khaleej Times about their children's aggressive behavior after playing the game. The game is also accused to be as addictive as drugs and drinks.

PUBG Mobile is also facing this controversy because of the statement of "New Zealand mosque blast attacker", in which he said that he got trained by games like Spyro Dragon and Fortnite. With all these, it seems hard for the game to find solid grounds. The UAE has taken strong steps when it comes to protecting youth against violent and dangerous games. Authorities are reported to ban many online games last year and the list included games like Roblox, Blue Whale, Mariam and many more.

What do you think about PUBG Mobile? Comment and share your views.

