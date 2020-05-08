PUBG Drops: How to Get Airdrops in PUBG?

Airdrops in PUBG

In PUBG Mobile, airdrops are those sturdy red or blue crates that drop from a plane and fall slowly descend to the ground with a giant parachute. Once they hit the ground, a red smoke flare comes up for about 20 seconds, indicating players about a Airdrop.

There are a maximum of five airdrops in a match, and they happen at random moments during the game. The location of the Airdrops are unpredictable. They can land in any area of the map like buildings, trees and even on water. The Airdrops, however, always land inside the blue circle.

Tips For looting the Airdrop in PUBG

The Weapons that are available in Airdrop crates are AWM, MK14, M249 machine gun, Kar98K and Groza. The crates also contain gears like Level 3 Helmets, Level 3 Armour and some modifier like 4x and 8x scopes with silencers for your assault and sniper rifles. Additionally, you can also find a Ghillie Suit and Medicines in airdrop crates.

Here is how you can get to the airdrops before other players.

1. Use Smoke Grenade for Loot

While looting the Airdrop crates, use smoke grenades to cover yourself so that the enemies cannot aim at you. The players, to get a Chicken Dinner with ease, always hunt for the weapons contained in Airdrops.

2. Ideal Time for Loot

The ideal time to loot the Airdrop

The perfect time for a airdrop loot in PUBG is within 10-15 seconds of the drop.

After 15 seconds, it becomes highly risky to loot Airdrops. The Airdrops are dropped from around 200 meters from the ground and contain rare items that are usually not found in the normal loot.

3. Have Backup While Looting the Drops

Airdrop in PUBG

The Airdrop is always a hotspot in PUBG. So be prepared for a fight as most of the players in the game look for AWM and other powerful guns.

For approaching an Airdrop, don’t go without weapons or never run straight to the Airdrop. If you are in a squad, send one player to collect the items, while others should have an eye out on enemies.

4. Approach the Airdrop while Landing from Plane

Jumping from the plane a bit late

Whenever the PUBG game begins, you can avoid touching the ground for about six minutes. Jump from the plane a bit late and make a slow fall.

Locate the Airdrops from the aircraft and land near the Airdrop locations. Starting the game with an airdrop hunt is always fun.

5. Check if Airdrops have already been looted or not

Airdrop Hunting

If there are guns around PUBG airdrop crates, it indicates that the crate has already been looted. This is because when the players loot airdrops, they switch their weapons.

Always be extra careful,and investigate the drop at least twice before proceeding to its vicinity.

6. Calling the Airdrop

Calling the Airdrop

There are two types of Airdrops in the PUBG game - custom airdrops and random airdrops.

Custom Airdrops can be requested by players by using a Flare gun. While the other one are dropped randomly at multiple locations inside the zone.

Your Airdrop might be visible to your enemies, and there are chances that the place you are holding could get converted to a battlefield. So stay vigilant.