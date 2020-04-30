PUBG: Top 5 snipers in PUBG Mobile 

Top Five Best Snipers in PUBG Mobile

A perfect AWM shot can kill an enemy, while two shots of SKS, SLR, and MK-14 are enough to knock a rival down. There are many distinctive features of the top snipers in PUBG Mobile and ranking them is a tough task.

However we are going to finally rank the top five snipers in PUBG Mobile in this article. From Kar-98 to MK-14, the top five snipers in PUBG Mobile are discussed below along with full comparison in terms of damage, accuracy, and control.

Top 5 snipers in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has a unique range of snipers like Kar-98, M24, SKS, MK-14, SLR, Mini 14, VSS, and AWM. The snipers have been made after due consideration of all the maps in the game, namely Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, and Erangel. The 7.62mm cartridge snipers like Kar-98, SKS, and SLR are mostly preferred in Miramar, while Kar-98, AWM, and Mini14 are used in almost every map of PUBG Mobile.

Let's have a look at five top five best snipers in PUBG Mobile.

#1 AWM (Arctic Warfare Super Magnum)

AWM in PUBG Mobile

You have to dread hearing the .300 magnum shots. It can deal much more damage than any other sniper. A level 3 helmet cannot withstand the magnum. It lets you attach stocks, muzzles, and magazines to it. The damage as per the distance is as:

Body Damage (100 meters)

~Level 0 136.50

~Level 1 95.50

~Level 2 81.80

~Level 3 61.40

Headshot Damage (100 meters)

~Level 0 262.50

~Level 1 183.70

~Level 2 157.50

~Level 3 118.10

#2 M24

M24 in PUBG Mobile

M24 has a good sound which feels better than the Kar98. It has less damage than AWM but a higher bullet velocity than K98. M24 is a winning choice that allows for good damage, easy finding, and high ammo availability. It was airdrop-exclusive before but now is available on the map. It has good firing speed but takes longer to reload.

Also Read: Choosing between Kar-98 and M24

#3 KAR-98

Kar-98 in PUBG Mobile

Kar-98 uses 7.62mm ammo. It may not kill in one hit at long range, but it will surely do severe damage to your enemy. A precise shot or a close-range shot will kill the enemy in one hit. Again an 8x scope is a boon for you if you have this rifle.

#4 SLR

SLR in PUBG Mobile

The SLR is another powerful sniper in PUBG Mobile. It deals more damage but at the cost of more recoil. Unlike the SKS, SLR lacks an attachment point for any foregrips, requiring the user to have reasonable recoil control and steady hands. The initial bullet velocity of SLR is higher than SKS, which makes it more preferable in close combat considering there are ample cover and time to engage enemies.

#5 VSS

VSS in PUBG Mobile

VSS has very minimal recoil, so you don't have to worry about missing your target. Also, it's bullet speed is slower than the speed of sound. Hence you won't get detected easily. It's one of the best guns to use in the last circle. It's tough to locate VSS in the final circles, and it's deadly, even though it has just 10–20 bullets.