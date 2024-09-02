PUBG Event Calendar: Schedule, rewards, and more

The PUBG Event Calendar was recently revealed by the developers via X, and it is bringing a bunch of new content for all players, both PC and Console. The developers have announced a month-long calendar from September 13, 2024, to October 8, 2024. It will feature three events, and participants will be rewarded with a bunch of cosmetics, sprays, G-Coin, and more.

To retain their player base and keep the game exciting, the developers try to host special events from time to time. This article looks at the PUBG September 2024 event calendar.

PUBG Event Calendar: Schedule, rewards, and how to participate

Schedule

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fresh off of the recent PUBG Clan Cup in August 2024, KRAFTON, Inc. is already on the move to provide their players with another month of fresh content. The September 2024 calendar consists of three different events, that will run separately from September 13, 2024, to October 8, 2024. The event dates and times are:

Check-in Event I: September 13, 2024, 07:30 am IST to September 20, 2024, 07:30 am IST.

September 13, 2024, 07:30 am IST to September 20, 2024, 07:30 am IST. Weekend Event: September 20, 2024, 07:30 am IST to September 23, 2024, 07:30 am IST.

September 20, 2024, 07:30 am IST to September 23, 2024, 07:30 am IST. Check-in Event II: October 1, 2024, 07:30 am IST to October 8, 2024, 07:30 am IST.

Rewards

The rewards for the entire event calendar have been divided into three sections based on the three events. These range from cosmetic items and special event boxes to G-Coin, and much more. The entire list of rewards has been detailed below.

Expand Tweet

Check-in Event I

Jacket (probably only for female character models)

Shorts (probably only for female character models)

Special event reward box with key

Spray/Emote

Weekend Event

400 G-Coin

Check-in Event II

Spray/Emote

Special event reward box with key

Token

Also read: PUBG Nations Cup 2024: Everything we know so far

How to participate

According to the official post on X, you will be eligible for the PUBG Event Calendar rewards just for simply showing up. It is still not clear how your progression will count, but we can take hints from the post.

You might have to claim them from separate event tabs by logging in daily, or there might be a threshold of one or two games that you have to play during the events, in order to collect the above-mentioned items.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!