Twitch streamer Lirik hits an insane sniper shot with the M24 on PUBG, fans react

Twitch fans went crazy on Saqib "Lirik" Zahid's latest stream as he hit an amazing shot with the M24. Lirik is an American streamer and has among the largest follower count on Twitch with over 2.8 million followers in 2021. Since beginning his journey streaming Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) in 2017, his channel has grown significantly.

PUBG: Battlegrounds, previously known as Player Unknown's Battlegrounds, is an online multiplayer battle royale game developed by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of Krafton Inc. Being one of the first major titles in the battle royale genre and with it becoming free to play on Steam this year, the hype has certainly returned. With many players claiming it for free, lobbies within the game have been quite stacked recently.

Fans go crazy as Lirik gets a quickscope kill with M24

The Twitch star was seen hitting an insane quickscope shot with the M24 in his latest stream while playing PUBG. While driving in Erangel, he encountered another player driving a vehicle in the same direction as he was.

He tried to shoot them from his car, but missed all of his shots. He then decided to exit the car and get to cover. What happened next had his viewers going crazy. Showing fans a true display of unnaturally good aim, he pulled out his scoped M24 and hit a quickscope, instantly killing the enemy.

Here's what fans had to say about seeing him get that near-impossible aimed quickscope:

Fans reminisce about the good old days when PUBG was the most streamed of all Twitch games.

Another fan talked about how they wanted to revisit and watch older clips of Lirik as they felt nostalgic watching him land the perfect shot.

Another player felt that there were more bots in the lobby than there were cheaters.

Also Read Article Continues below

Clearly, fans had mixed reactions to the Twitch star hitting that quickscope with the M24, but in general, most of his fans praised him for landing such an incredible shot.

Edited by Atul S