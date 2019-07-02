PUBG Guide: How to Register in ESL Mobile Open PUBG Mobile?

ESL Mobile Open

After the introduction of PUBG Mobile in mobile gaming market, tournaments are being organised almost in every month. In all these, PUBG Mobile has also take their step into the Electronic Sports League (ESL) in which professionals of a particular game has to face each other in a LAN event. But for the mobile games usually ESL Play tournaments are organized for games like Clash of Clans, Clash Royale or PUBG Mobile.

Recently, PUBG Mobile- Mobile Open is introduced by ESL Play. ESL Mobile open is a multi phase competition in which professionals from all over the world have to qualify through 3 phases. Currently the open qualifiers are ongoing in which some of the popular PUBG Mobile YouTubers are also taking participate like Soul Mortal. In this article you will find full guide that how to register in this PUBG ESL Play tournament.

Steps to Register in ESL Mobile Open PUBG Mobile

Register a new account on ESL Official Website

Create or Join a team to participate.

Enter your in game name along with your PUBG Mobile ID number.

Enter your roster via "Manage roster"

Sign up with your team

So these are some basic steps to register in the tournament. Open qualifiers was begun from 3rd of July and there are a total of 12 tournaments that are going to held in this open qualifier. To know the full schedule of this tournament, Click Here

Apart from this, let's take a look on the rules of PUBG Mobile ESL Play Tournament.

Rules of PUBG Mobile ESL Play

There are a total of 3 phases as mentioned earlier.

The 480 teams that will join first before 30 minutes of start of match can join.

Points distribution can be found here

Only Squad mode is allowed.

All matches will be played on Erangel map.

To find more details of this tournament, Click Here

