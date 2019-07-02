PUBG News: How to Vote for Your Favourite Gaming Content Creator in PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019?

PMSC 2019

Till now PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile has introduced so many global tournaments in which the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge is one of them.

What is PUBG Mobile Star Challenge?

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge is a PUBG mobile tournament featuring known PUBG Mobile streamers. PMSC 2019 will bring 32 gaming creators and 48 professional players who will compete against each other for the crwon. In this, fans can vote for their gaming content creator and support them.

So Steps to vote for your favorite content creator and some faq's are listed below:-

How to Vote in PUBG Mobile Star Challenge?

Go to https://pmsc.pubgmobile.com/

You will see a list of 32 gaming content creators.

Just click on the vote, for which you are supporting.

You will be asked to sign-in with your Google account.

After Sign-in your vote will be counted.

Note*:- You can vote for two people from a single Google account

Voting Period of PUBG Mobile Star Challenge:

Phase I: Online Voting

Voting Start: 12:00 AM July 1, 2019 (GMT +08)

Voting Close: 11:59 PM July 7, 2019 (GMT +08)

Phase II (Votes reset): Voting for PMSC 2019 Most Popular

Voting Start: 12:00 AM July 11, 2019 (GMT +08)

Voting Close: Last Match End September 8, 2019

There are a total of 7 groups in this challenge, in which Dynamo Gaming is currently on No. 1 with 1,74,800 Votes followed by Rawnee Games on No. 2 with 67,780. The creator with the most votes globally is crowned Most Popular at the Grand Final in Taipei on Sep 8, 2019.

Who won the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Dubai 2018?

Thailand's PUBG Mobile team RRQ Athena won the inaugral PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2018. The finals of PMSC 2018 were held in Dubai, UAE.

