PUBG Guide: How to survive in PUBG Zombie Mode?

The Zombie Mode was one of the most exciting events in PUBG Mobile. However, it was made available only for a limited time, and the developers have now removed this mode from the game entirely.

This mode received a lot of positive reception, and there were an unbelievable number of searches on the internet about the same. Given the recent craze among the players, we can expect this mode to return sometime in the future, probably during the Halloween update. There has been no official announcement about the same, though.

The minigun comes with a 200 round of bullets.

In this article, we’ll present you with a step-by-step guide to help you ace this mode like a pro.

A step-by-step guide on how to survive the Zombie Mode in PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: When you first spawn to survive the zombie mode, it is recommended to land in an area with a decent amount of loots. This strategy will make sure you have enough ammunition to fight the zombies. A 7.62 category weapon, like the AKM or M762 in your inventory will make your stay in the game easier. These weapons deal the most damage, along with the flamethrower and the minigun. To survive the dawn, avoid snipers at all cost.

Step 2: Drop at containers or warehouses. It is important to note that zombies can’t climb, swim or crouch (licker excluded). Therefore you can easily climb on boxes or crates and focus only on the Spitters.

Step 3: Unless you are dealing with other zombies, simply run in and out of the Tyrant’s circle, and they will not be able to inflict any damage on you.

Step 4: Stock enough med kits, first aids, painkillers, and energy drink before the zombie apocalypse hits at dawn. When night arrives, go into the water or camp at buildings with angled roofs. This in turn will save you from the zombie attacks. To survive the spitting acid, run away from the zombie hotspots, and wait for the daylight.

Step 5: The second night is the hardest to survive. If you play solo, zombie spawn rate gets reduced to 1 person. However for the full squad, the zombie spawn rate increases to 4, which also means, if left ignored, several regular and police zombie (2 butcher, 1 shield, 1 licker and 2 spitter) will spawn.

Step 6: Stick to your teammates, and shoot at all the zombies. Aim for the head to eliminate them quickly, as you can save your ammunition for the onslaught until dawn.

Step 7: When taking out zombies, pay extra attention to the footsteps around you. There might be an actual player sneaking on you.

By following the above steps, you can easily win the Arctic mode. Visit Sportskeeda for all the latest PUBG Mobile news and guide.