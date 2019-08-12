PUBG Guide: How to take participate in the Happy Holidays event in PUBG Mobile

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 8 // 12 Aug 2019, 05:49 IST

PUBG Mobile has officially confirmed the release date of 0.14.0 update. The new update will be available from 14th of August with a brand new zombie mode and a lot of new weapons skins, outfits and other features will also be added in the game. But currently, an event which is rewarding crates and coupons are ongoing in PUBG Mobile.

Happy Holiday Event, which is only available in some regions, is rewarding 24 premium coupon scraps and 16 PUBG crate coupons.

This event is not available for every region, which means if players want to participate in this, they will have to use VPN service. To claim all these rewards, you don't need to put any effort. Just follow some simple steps listed below to take participate in Holiday Event.

Steps to Participate in Happy Holidays Event in PUBG Mobile:

Download and install "FlyVpn" from Google Playstore.

from Google Playstore. Open the VPN app and locate Turkey region in the location list.

Connect to turkey server.

Open PUBG Mobile in your device.

Go to the events section and scroll down the events list on the right side.

There you will see Happy Holidays event.

This is the guide about how you can participate. But now it's time to know how to claim all these rewards? Completing this event mission is so easy. Players need to play a game to win those rewards.

Note: Play only arcade mode while VPN is activated. Playing a classic match while VPN service is running may result in a Ban.

This event will end on the 14th of August, and the players can collect all these rewards daily. So hurry up and get some fantastic skins and outfits using these rewards. Also, share this article with your PUBG Mobile friends.

