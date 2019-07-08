PUBG Guide: How to properly use the Flare Gun in PUBG Lite?

PUBG Lite

Along with the region expansion event, PUBG Lite developers also released a patch update for the game on July 4th. A bunch of new features, weapons and outfits were introduced - but the main highlight among them was the popular Flare Gun, which was introduced just after the launch of the game in 15+ countries. As most players have already seen this popular weapon feature in PUBG Mobile, an important point to mention is the rules regarding its use are different between the two game versions.

According to patch notes for this new update, the flare gun is now available to use on all maps but has its own speciality. By using it, you can call an airdrop on your location in the safe zone and an armoured UAZ outside the safe zone.

But what are the rules you need to know when using the flare gun in PUBG Lite? Here is a brief guide on how to correctly use it effectively going forward:

Rules to use Flare Gun in PUBG Lite

Remaining airdrops left will be displayed to the only player in a team using the flare gun

You need to shoot the flare gun into the sky, at least above 200m in the sky to receive an airdrop

Armoured UAZ

It can be called from outside the Safe Zone or in the Blue Zone

After the first safe zone, the number of Armoured UAZ summoned will change to "2" .

. After the fifth safe zone, the number of Armoured UAZ summoned will change to "0".

Special Airdrop

Can summon inside of the Safe Zone.

Shooting the flare gun before the second safe zone will see no airdrops summoned

After the third safe zone, the number of Special Airdrop summoned will be change to "2"

After the sixth safe zone, the number of Special Airdrop summoned will be change to "0"

