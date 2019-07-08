×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG Guide: How to properly use the Flare Gun in PUBG Lite? 

Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
News
27   //    08 Jul 2019, 02:04 IST

PUBG Lite
PUBG Lite

Along with the region expansion event, PUBG Lite developers also released a patch update for the game on July 4th. A bunch of new features, weapons and outfits were introduced - but the main highlight among them was the popular Flare Gun, which was introduced just after the launch of the game in 15+ countries. As most players have already seen this popular weapon feature in PUBG Mobile, an important point to mention is the rules regarding its use are different between the two game versions.

Also read: PUBG Lite New Update Patch Notes [July 4]

According to patch notes for this new update, the flare gun is now available to use on all maps but has its own speciality. By using it, you can call an airdrop on your location in the safe zone and an armoured UAZ outside the safe zone.

But what are the rules you need to know when using the flare gun in PUBG Lite? Here is a brief guide on how to correctly use it effectively going forward:

Rules to use Flare Gun in PUBG Lite

  • Remaining airdrops left will be displayed to the only player in a team using the flare gun
  • You need to shoot the flare gun into the sky, at least above 200m in the sky to receive an airdrop

Armoured UAZ

  • It can be called from outside the Safe Zone or in the Blue Zone
  • After the first safe zone, the number of Armoured UAZ summoned will change to "2".
  • After the fifth safe zone, the number of Armoured UAZ summoned will change to "0".

Special Airdrop

  • Can summon inside of the Safe Zone.
  • Shooting the flare gun before the second safe zone will see no airdrops summoned
  • After the third safe zone, the number of Special Airdrop summoned will be change to "2"
  • After the sixth safe zone, the number of Special Airdrop summoned will be change to "0"

For the latest Video Game News, make sure you continue to follow Sportskeeda!

Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Guide PUBG Lite
Advertisement
PUBG Update: PUBG Lite's new update brings improved flare gun, new vehicles, improved BP shop and more
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite: Patch notes released for new update
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite: First impressions and review in India 
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG Lite Official Release Date in India Announced; Steps on How to Download PUBG Lite?
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite: How to Use the New Feature of "Tactical Markers?"
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite: 3 Reasons to Download PUBG Mobile Lite & Download Guide
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG Lite Released in India & Available for Pre-Download; How to Download and Install PUBG PC Lite?
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite PC Update: New Gun, Login Rewards, Grips and Attachments added to the Battle Royale
RELATED STORY
What Is "Push To Talk" In PUBG Mobile And How To Use It In-Game
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite: How to Download PUBG PC Lite BETA in any Country for Free? Ultimate Guide
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us