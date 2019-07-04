×
PUBG Lite: Patch notes released for new update

Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
News
4   //    04 Jul 2019, 19:29 IST

PUBG Lite
PUBG Lite

As you all know, the PUBG Lite servers are finally available in India. Today (4th of July) the servers will under maintenance, scheduled to be held from 10:30 AM IST to 2:30 PM IST. Finally, the servers have opened for more than 50 countries. After this maintenance period, an update will be pushed out, taking up around 170 MB worth of space. Those who have already installed PUBG Lite in their system just need to download this 170 MB file while on the other hand, new users have to download a 2.3GB file.

Also regarding the Pre-Registration rewards, PUBG Lite has announced on their Facebook Wall:

Afganistan, Bhutan, India, Pakistan are some of the regions from South Asia which has got game servers access after this maintenance period. So without further ado, here's a list of the patch notes that was recently released:

Patch Notes of PUBG Lite New Update

  • Added Flare Gun to all maps.
  • Armoured UAZ can be called from outside of the Safe Zone using Flare Gun
  • Changes in Normal airdrop summon has been made.
  • New vehicle Tukshai added to Sanhok.
  • Rare items are now purchasable through BP
  • Hit area damage has been changed
  • A new setting added which can match the screen scale to your PC specs.
  • When the user is playing PUBG LITE, it is displayed on the Discord channel
  • Fixed the issue where all the bullets were applied to one place when triggered with the muzzle attachments to these weapons: S12K, S1897, S686.
  • Fixed the issue where the character could stand on the gun after dropping the Tommy Gun on the surface.
  • Fixed the issue where the muffler effect was lessened after the compensator for QBU.

So these are the full patch notes of the most recent update of PUBG Lite. Also, a bunch of new weapons can be seen in the new update along with a new map known as Vikendi which was already released in PUBG Steam Version.

How to Register in PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 (PMIT)?



PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Lite
