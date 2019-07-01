PUBG News: How to Register in PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 (PMIT)? Ultimate Guide

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 12 // 01 Jul 2019, 12:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Mobile India Tour

Finally, the biggest PUBG Mobile tournament is here. A successful collaboration of PUBG Mobile with a smartphone company has introduced a brand new and biggest PUBG Tournament in India the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019.

This tournament is going to held in only four big cities i.e. Jaipur, Guwahati, Pune, Vizag. Although, there are only four cities, this doesn't mean that players from these 4 cities can only participate in this PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019. Anyone from all over India can register in this tournament. Those who will qualify for the Finals have to select from these 4 cities and have to appear in the LAN Tournament like PMCO 2019.

Yesterday, PUBG Mobile India Official has announced on their Twitter and Instagram handle that the registration will begin from 1st of July. So finally the registration has started for the PMIT 2019. Before looking on how to register in this tournament, remember some key points that are listed below:

Some important key points before registration:

This tournament is only for squads, so build a squad or join a squad.

Any wrong information while registration will lead to disqualification.

Emulator players are strictly prohibited.

Using third-party apps will lead to a permanent ban for future tournaments.

So these are some main key points for every player to keep in mind before registration. So here are the steps that "How to register in the PUBG Mobile India Tour?"

How To Register in PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 (PMIT)?

Go to https://www.pubgmobile.in/esports/indiatour2019/#/signUp Fill your personal details and id proof details in respective fields. After filling details, click on Register for the India Tour. A verification mail will be sent to your registered E-Mail ID. Just verify clicking on it. After Verification, a popup will appear "Activate my account" Simply click on that and you're done with the registration process.

By following the above steps, you can easily register in the tournament. So what you guys are waiting for? Share this article to your PUBG Friends and make a squad to rock in PUBG Mobile India Tour.

#BestofLuck from Sportskeeda

Stick to Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News

Advertisement

Also Read:

PUBG Lite Official Release Date in India Announced; Steps on How to Download PUBG Lite?