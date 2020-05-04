PUBG Guide: What are Bots in PUBG Mobile?

Bot vs. Player in PUBG Mobile

A Bot is a programmed character that is based on AI (Artificial Intelligence). They are computer-controlled players that are significantly less skilled than you, and you can quickly kill them. In PUBG mobile, there are a lot of bots.

They don't have any team/squad, and they are most likely to shoot at every other character they find in the game. Regardless of what time in a day you play the game, you swiftly get into the server of 100 players. This is because a lot of bots are added to the same mach.

Some facts about bots in PUBG Mobile

An amateur player can get killed by more skilled players instantly which might turn him away from the game and lead him to uninstall it. Bots are used to bring balance to the matches for amateurs. Their presence helps the new entrants get used to the nuances of the game.

#1 Bots never jump or hide

Bots in PUBG Mobile

No matter what you do, Bots never jump. If you start shooting them, they don't even try to protect themselves. Also, they never run when you shoot at them, and they will always walk and act strangely.

#2 Bots can be killed easily

Bot Spoting a Player

Bots will move close to you when you shoot them. You can even kill a Bot with weapons like a pan or a knife. They usually roam around those houses in which an actual player is hiding. If you have ever noticed a player waiting outside the building, it's most probably a bot.

#3 We can call Bots towards us

Bots move towards the gunfire

In PUBG Mobile, Bots move towards the gunfire. To spot a Bot, make some random gun fires and wait for it to come near you. Bots will immediately know the direction from which you are shooting and move towards the gun sound.

#4 Bots have bad aim

Bots usually have poor aim

Even when they notice you, Bots hardly do anything to save themselves. Also, the bots who make it to the top 10 in a squad match are prone to hide and would only emerge if a player is anywhere near them.

How to identify BOTs in the Game?

How to Identify a bot in PUBG Mobile?

Bots usually have unique clothing and good loot weapons. After killing the bot, you can identify if it is a Bot or not by merely looking at the name. The name is meaningless, like "azxfqu." Bots would never land on top of a building, and they usually avoid entering houses for loot.

Spots where Bots are usually found

Bots are mostly seen in Military Base, School, or directly underneath where the plane first allows you to drop in. You always see them cluster around the airdrops, and it is likely that they are programmed to walk towards the airdrops.