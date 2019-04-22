PUBG in PS5: Leak suggests a new version of the game on PS5

PUBG on the console has been a bit of a bumpy road. It first launched on the Xbox One and later on the PS4. Though PUBG is one of the best selling games for the Xbox One console, the game was riddled with bugs and other issues on the console.

Nonetheless, PUBG still saw great success on mobile and PC too. But it looks like PUBG might just receive a fresh new port on the PS5. They may also have plans to launch on the new generation Xbox Console too but there is no news of that.

A leak from an anonymous user correctly predicted information of the PS5. It predicted information such as the next generation Ryzen CPU, ray tracing, 8k upscaling among other things. The post also listed a 4k port of PUBG for the PS5.

If the information is correct, PUBG will be free to play in 4k and upscaled if you own a PS Plus Subscription. The PS Plus Subscription gives you a bunch of free games anyway and it gave away PUBG back in January 2019.

The PUBG Creator Brendan Greene (aka PlayerUnknown) has also announced that he is moving away from PUBG to developing a new PUBG project. Hopefully he can also bring something exciting to the PS5 as well.

2020 will likely be the year we see the PS5 reveal and more information as well as the release of this new PUBG and other games that are on the list. The PS4 console is reaching the end of its life cycle soon and it has been around for 6 years.

We don't know how much information from this leak we can trust but if it predicted some of the items correctly, there is a chance it could be true. The PS5 release plans are at Sony's discretion and can be changed anytime too. So let's wait for what they really have to say.