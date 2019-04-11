PUBG in real life? Billionaire on the lookout for developers to design a real-life battle royale

From the last few years, the battle royale genre has reached heights. And now, these games like PUBG, Fortnite, Apex Legends, etc. have reached to some extent that crazy people are eager to see them in real life. There is no doubt that, after the release of battle royale games on mobile platforms, these become a social phenomenon. But is it the thing that we were waiting to see until now? "the last man standing wins"

Recently, on the website called HushHush, which is generally recognized as the Amazon of rich people, one crazy billionaire posted about designing a real-life battle royale game. For that, he is looking for a talented game developer who has a deep knowledge about battle royale genre and can deliver the project according to their instructions.

The post from Hushhush says,

We’re looking for someone who can help design the arena for a 100-person battle royale inspired event. With a £1,500 day rate and an expected six-week project duration, we’re expecting the competition to be fierce for the £45,000 contract!

So, now they are looking for a private island to host the championship and the host is also willing to handle the registrations. What they plan to do is, providing all the participants airsoft guns, ammunation, and touch-sensitive body armour. They are planning to do this event for a 3-day period and where the game will be on for 12 hours each day.

Participants will be camping there for the night and they will also be provided with foods and other basic necessary equipments. The rewards are pretty awesome though, the 'last person standing' will be winning a £100,000 Jackpot! So, the hunt is open for the game developer at this moment.

To make all this happen, the first thing we need is a talented gamemaker who can help the organisers to design the arena. Gamemakers will most likely have experience in large-scale event management and set design

The event will be safe for you to participate and no doubt it will be a great experience. Also, not to mention, the prize pool is pretty awesome! Lets hope for the best and wait for this event to go live as soon as possible!

