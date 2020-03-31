PUBG Lite: A step-by-step guide to download the game

PUBG Lite is available for both Android devices and PC.

Here's are the complete steps to download PUBG Lite for both Android and PC for free.

PUBG Mobile has taken the Esports industry by storm and has been the most played mobile game ever since its release in 2018. The game offers stunning graphics along with a variety of weapons, outfits etc. which requires heavy RAM usage and processing power. This made this revolutionary game inaccessible to users with low-end devices.

To address this issue, Tencent Games, the developer of PUBG Mobile, released PUBG Mobile Lite in 2019 which is the toned-down version of the game built with Unreal Engine and is compatible with the devices even with 1GB RAM.

The game is currently available only for Android devices, and there has been no announcement regarding its launch for iOS devices.

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite APK?

Here are the complete steps to download PUBG Mobile Lite for Android devices:

Open the Google Play Store on your device.

Search "PUBG Mobile Lite" in the search bar.

Click on the first result from the list and then tap on Install button.

The game will start downloading automatically. The size of the installation package is 541 MB approximately.

After the completion of the download, it will take around 2-3 minutes to install depending on the speed of the android device.

PUBG Mobile LITE game features fast-paced matches and a comparatively smaller map made for 60 players, providing a more exhilarating combat experience in the traditional PUBG MOBILE setting.

The game currently rolled out the 0.16.0 version in which the flare gun has been added along with some changes in the map. Four new languages have also been added to the game, and the players can also update the game to its latest version by following the above steps.

