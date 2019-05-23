×
PUBG Lite: Beta for the PC Version Expands to Two More Regions

Wasif
CONTRIBUTOR
News
22   //    23 May 2019, 10:39 IST

PUBG PC Lite
PUBG PC Lite

PUBG Lite PC Beta Test has expanded to two more regions which are Brazil and Turkey.

The beta was first opened on Janaury 24 for Thailand. It later expanded to large parts of South East Asia followed by Bangladesh in February. In March, the game opened its gates to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Finally, now in April, it has expanded to Brazil and Turkey. There has still not been any news on when players can expect a global beta or an India release.

However, expanding to a South American country (Brazil) is good news which shows that the game’s servers are preparing for a global beta.

The announcement was made on the official PUBG PC Lite site. It also stated that-

‘PUBG LITE teams are doing their best to bring the best features from all PUBG platforms to create a more enjoyable game that can run on diverse PC environments.’

PUBG Lite PC is a lighter version of the original PUBG PC Steam version. The game is not associated with Bluehole or Tencent (PUBG Mobile developers). The game is made so that players on a PC with low specifications can enjoy the PUBG experience as well. Servers for the game will be separate as well.

The servers will be taken off for maintenance today for a new update coming to the game. The update will incorporate the much requested 4x4 km map- Sanhok. The map will be completely similar to the PC and Mobile versions with all the famous locations such as Boot Camp, Paradise Resort and Ruins. This adds to the existing roster of maps in PUBG PC Lite which are Erangel and Miramar, both of which are very large maps.

The update will also be having some bug fixes. When the servers come back online after the maintenance, players from Brazil and Turkey will be able to enjoy the battle royale. 

For the latest Video Game News, follow Sportskeeda.

Also, read

PUBG Lite: Sanhok is arriving on the PC Version

Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Update PUBG Lite
