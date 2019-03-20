PUBG Lite for PC: Is the game just like PUBG Mobile on Emulator?

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Lite available in nine countries

PUBG Lite was launched on January 24th in Thailand as a beta test and now it is available in Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Singapore.

It made PUBG lovers very excited about it and when it comes to India, it will make it a lot easier for players with low-end PC's to play the game without having to buy a dedicated laptop for gaming and what is even better is that it is free.

What is PUBG LITE?

PUBG LITE is a free-to-play Battle Royale game that has been modified from the original PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS to be playable on laptops and PC's with low specifications.

Players who were at first unable to play the game due to the game was paid and high specification requirement will now be able to play PUBG through PUBG LITE with excitement and feel the experience of the original game.

Graphics and UI:

The first major difference and it was pretty obvious it was the graphics. PUBG Lite graphics is not as good as PUBG but its a lot better than PUBG Mobile.

Pubg Lite PC and Pubg Mobile Graphics Comparison

The gameplay that you see on PUBG Lite is very similar to PUBG PC and that is a great thing. It is more challenging than PUBG Mobile and thus the game PUBG PC was meant to be anyway.

Keyboard Controls for PUBG LITE for PC

All the gameplay elements are completely like the original PC version. The inventory opens up as a full-screen overlay. Click, drag and right-click on items to move it to your bag, use them or attach a scope to your weapon. This part is awesome and it what looks like a real to the original game to the players. You may see the above image for detail keyboard control.

Pubg Lite PC Inventory UI

There is no auto pick in the game and thus you have to press the Tab button on your keyboard and try to collect items as quick as possible. There is an auto-reload thing thus you don't have to worry about the reloading part. You get to enjoy 144fps instead of 60fps on full graphics.

Game Mechanics and Physics

If we compare PUBG Mobile and PUBG PC, PUBG Lite for PC is fitted somewhere in the middle.

Pubg Mobile on Emulator

PUBG Lite for PC

The weapon recoil is exactly like the original game which kind of what makes the game more horror and challenging.

The physics are just like the same as compared with the PC version. You will find glass on the windows in buildings which you don't find it on PUBG Mobile.

However, there is also one point to notice that when you land on the ground you stand on your feet unlike the rolling and then standing amination happens in PUBG PC.

Weapons available to play in Pubg Lite PC

So Physics wise PUBG Lite is not as refined as PUBG PC but who knows it might be added later. The firing icon is shown in the map which is quite similar to PUBG Mobile and which is something that doesn't appear in the regular PC version.

It is kind of heavy as a mobile player as I have tried those firing icons to locate my enemies. And thus Pubg Lite bring those familiarities to the PC game that I just like it.

Maps and Gears

One of the biggest thing in PUBG Lite is there will be re-availability of maps and weapon attachments. Currently, PUBG Lite for PC is having Erangel and with the new update, Miramar is also available to play.

You can find Miramar now in the new update. However, if you want to land on Paradise Resort in Sanhok or want to ride snowmobile in Vekendi. I am sure it is pretty far off because these maps are not even shown in the game.

3x and 6x Scopes added in the update

PUBG Lite PC earlier missed out the weapon attachment like the 3x scope and the 6x scope. But in the recent update, they have added the scopes, increased the spawn rates of AR/DMR, increased the spawn rates of high-tier items at small houses, increased the spawn rates of vehicles. Zoom In, Zoom Out feature and Penetration Feature were added as well.

They have also buffed Recoil to make gameplay more similar to PUBG Steam version. There is some missing attachment like laser sights, but I am confident it will be added in the game soon in the near future.

PUBG Lite does have emote such as wave emote and kiss emote which unlocks at the beginning of the game itself. Matching in this version only happens with players who are playing in PUBG Lite.

PC Requirements

Minimum Requirements to play Pubg Lite PC

Pubg Lite does sound like a pretty awesome for low-end PC. The minimum PC requirement you can run PUBG Lite is i3 core processor,4 GB ram and Intel HD graphics 4000.

Verdicts on PUBG LITE

The game is new and it is still in development. It is a solid game made by Bluehole and I can sense it will be a hit in India when it launches globally.

The game has full potential to bring new updates and it will let a lot of players experience the game in low-end and since it is free, there will be no barrier for entry as well.

As it is in beta and only available in nine regions you will find a lot of time in matchmaking and a lot of latency in the game.

The color scheme is not vibrant and would not say its a downgrade version of the PC game but a smooth graphics which is playable on low-end laptops.

