PUBG Lite is now available in India to pre-download; step by step guide on how to download and install PUBG Lite PC

PUBG Lite is now available to pre-download in India

As the final release date approaches, the gamers cannot hold their excitement to try out PUBG Lite for the first time. With a day remaining in hand, PUBG Lite developers are now allowing certain countries to download and install PUBG Lite before its launch.

Back in January 2019, PUBG Lite started its journey with Thailand as open beta. After that, the game slowly expanded to many of the South American, Asian and European countries. Last month they announced about PUBG Lite coming to India and after a lot of rumors about the exact release date, a couple of days ago the official PUBG Lite page confirmed the release date as July 4.

Today, PUBG Lite announced that the game is now available to pre-download to some selected countries.

Get ready for PUBG LITE launch Get ready for PUBG LITE by pre-downloading the game before the announced launch date!

Although the release list for 4th July is huge, but all of them are not getting the advantage of pre-downloading the game today. Afganistan, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka are among the countries to get this special treatment.

So, How to Pre-download and install PUBG Lite?

All you have to do is to follow the simple steps mentioned below,

#1 Go to lite.pubg.com

#2 See the top right corner, there you should see an option "Download". Click on that.

Download PUBG Lite now!

#3 Once you click on download. Your browser will download the PUBG Lite launcher.

Download it now!

#4 Install the PUBG Lite launcher and run it. There you can see the option to Install the game.

PUBG Lite is finally available in India to pre-download

Now wait for the download the complete. Although you can download the game, you can not play it. The players will have to wait until the developers open the server on July 4.

So, are you excited about this? Do let us know in the comments below!

