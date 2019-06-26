PUBG Lite: June update patch notes are out, includes more guns and bug fixes

Rohit Jaswal FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 20 // 26 Jun 2019, 11:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Lite just became better

Patch notes have been released for the latest update of PUBG Lite. There are several new additions coming to the game and this update is likely to make the game look more appealing to players with PUBG Lite nearing its release in 8 more regions including India. Fans in India will, in all likelihood, have to wait for another week or two before they get to play the game.

Coming back to the patch notes, the addition of a new gun and changes in vehicle availability are the main highlights of this update. Some major bugs have also been fixed. Let's get into further details:

#1 New gun

A brand new gun named QBU has been added to Sanhok. PUBG Mobile players might know this gun as it got released in the mobile version a few months ago. The gun will replace Mini-14 from Sanhok Map. QBU runs on 5.56mm ammunition and is a very stable DMR (Designated Marksman Rifle).

The gun can cause some critical damage to an enemy player in two-three hits. QBU is one of the most used DMRs out there in PUBG Mobile and players would love to use it in PUBG Lite when it becomes available.

#2 Vehicles

A new scooter has also been added to Sanhok to make the game more fun and interesting. Though three-seater bike and Dacia will get removed from Sanhok, riding a scooter with your squad mates is more fun. Some optimizations to character animations are also done to make the sync more natural.

#3 Team communication

A brand new way of communication has also been added in the new update of the game. There are 6 new situation markers added to the game for better communication among teammates. These markers include the following:

Attack

Danger

Defense

Item

Gather

Vehicle

Advertisement

To activate this, players need to hold down the right mouse button on the world map to see the tactical map marker wheel. Then the players have to move the mouse over the icon and release on the icon they want to display.

#4 Other Improvements

With regards to the parachute, improvements in displaying the altitude and height when it is automatically opened also will get released. Now drop height and speed are in two different gauges and information gets displayed in the center of the screen.

In this update, the weapon reload feature has also been very improved to make the process much faster. Now, the player can check entire weapon by pressing 'J'.

Stick to Sportskeeda for more information on PUBG Lite.

Also read: PMCO 2019 Global Final Dates Announced; All Qualified Teams Revealed