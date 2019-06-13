PUBG Lite: Launch Date Update in India; What Are Its Minimum System Requirements to Play the Game?

PUBG Lite Expected Launch Date In India

So, a recent post from PUBG Lite's Official Facebook page has confirmed that PUBG Lite is coming to India. Many users are eagerly waiting for the game to launch in the country since it got announced by its developers. PUBG Lite is specially designed and developed to run even on low-end PCs and laptops. It does not need any major High-Core Processor or Graphic Cards installed in the computer to run the game.

The game was mainly launched to offer players a PC experience of PUBG who don't acquire better PC setups. It is for those players who want to play PUBG on their computers but their setups don't meet the system requirements. And also PUBG's PC version is not free since PUBG Lite is free to play.

Expected Launch Date Of PUBG Lite:

From the post made by Official Facebook handle of PUBG Lite, it might arrive in India by the end of this month or in the first week of July. The game size is about 4GB and can get easily installed on any computer without any major issues.

However, a user must have the recommended versions of Microsoft Visual C++ and Direct X11. As without these players might face some problems while running or installing PUBG Lite in their respective setups.

Currently, many of Indian players are playing PUBG Lite by connecting VPN to various countries where PUBG Lite is available. Since now PUBG Lite is available in Brazil, Turkey, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Macau, and other various SouthEast Asia(SEA) regions.

Minimum System Requirements For PUBG Lite:

Now coming to what minimum and recommended requirements are necessary for running PUBG Lite in your computers. If your setup meets these requirements you can enjoy the game without any major issues and if not then you must upgrade your setup for better PUBG Lite experience.

Minimum Requirements:

OS: Windows 7,8,10 (64bit)

Windows 7,8,10 (64bit) CPU: Core i3 2.4GHz

Core i3 2.4GHz RAM: 4GB

4GB GPU: DirectX11 Intel HD Graphics 4000

DirectX11 Intel HD Graphics 4000 HDD: 4GB

Recommended System Requirements:

OS: Windows 7,8,10 (64bit)

Windows 7,8,10 (64bit) CPU: Core i5 2.8GHz

Core i5 2.8GHz RAM: 8GB

8GB GPU: DirectX11 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

DirectX11 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 HDD: 4GB

