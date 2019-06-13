×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG Lite: Launch Date Update in India; What Are Its Minimum System Requirements to Play the Game?

Rohit Jaswal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
42   //    13 Jun 2019, 12:58 IST

PUBG Lite Expected Launch Date In India
PUBG Lite Expected Launch Date In India

So, a recent post from PUBG Lite's Official Facebook page has confirmed that PUBG Lite is coming to India. Many users are eagerly waiting for the game to launch in the country since it got announced by its developers. PUBG Lite is specially designed and developed to run even on low-end PCs and laptops. It does not need any major High-Core Processor or Graphic Cards installed in the computer to run the game.

The game was mainly launched to offer players a PC experience of PUBG who don't acquire better PC setups. It is for those players who want to play PUBG on their computers but their setups don't meet the system requirements. And also PUBG's PC version is not free since PUBG Lite is free to play. 


Expected Launch Date Of PUBG Lite:

From the post made by Official Facebook handle of PUBG Lite, it might arrive in India by the end of this month or in the first week of July. The game size is about 4GB and can get easily installed on any computer without any major issues.

However, a user must have the recommended versions of Microsoft Visual C++ and Direct X11. As without these players might face some problems while running or installing PUBG Lite in their respective setups.

Currently, many of Indian players are playing PUBG Lite by connecting VPN to various countries where PUBG Lite is available. Since now PUBG Lite is available in Brazil, Turkey, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Macau, and other various SouthEast Asia(SEA) regions.


PUBG Lite Expected Launch Date In India
PUBG Lite Expected Launch Date In India

Minimum System Requirements For PUBG Lite:

Now coming to what minimum and recommended requirements are necessary for running PUBG Lite in your computers. If your setup meets these requirements you can enjoy the game without any major issues and if not then you must upgrade your setup for better PUBG Lite experience.

Minimum Requirements:

  • OS: Windows 7,8,10 (64bit)
  • CPU: Core i3 2.4GHz
  • RAM: 4GB
  • GPU: DirectX11 Intel HD Graphics 4000
  • HDD: 4GB
Advertisement

Recommended System Requirements:

  • OS: Windows 7,8,10 (64bit)
  • CPU: Core i5 2.8GHz
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: DirectX11 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870
  • HDD: 4GB

For the latest PUBG News, follow Sportskeeda.

Also, Check Out:

PUBG Mobile: M416 V/S Scar-L Which One Is Better And Why.



Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Update PUBG Lite
Advertisement
PUBG LITE: The Game is Going to Release in India; Tentative Release Date
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite: PC System Requirements Much Lower than Fortnite Battle Royale, India Release Date Update 
RELATED STORY
PUBG LITE: How to fix launcher issues and reduce game crashes in PUBG PC LITE
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite for PC: Is the game just like PUBG Mobile on Emulator?
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite PC News: India Release Date, Asian Server, PUBG Lite Other Maps and More 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite: Beta of the PC Version Is Now Available; Can be Played with Minimum Hardware Requirements 
RELATED STORY
Heavy Rain PC version set for June 24 release, system requirements revealed
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Difference between the two versions of the game 
RELATED STORY
PUBG LITE (PC) BETA soon to be available on Steam: The global release is nearer than you can think!
RELATED STORY
Mortal Kombat 11: Release Date, Pre-Order Bonuses, Story/Gameplay Details, System Requirements
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us