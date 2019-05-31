PUBG: M416 VS Scar-L; Which Assault Rifle is Better & Why?

M416 V/S Scar-L Which Is More Better

One confusion which a player often has in front of him while playing PUBG is to chose between M416 and Scar-L. Both guns fire same 5.56 mm bullets and have almost equal damage per hit. But to solve all your queries related to M416 V/S Scar-L, here are all the major pros and cons of both the guns.

#1 Capacity:

Both guns are capable of an extended magazine and can have a maximum capacity of 40 bullets per round. Also, both guns can fire in Auto Mode as well as in Single Fire Mode. So in capacity wise, both guns are on the same ground.

#2 Recoil:

Now coming to the main part which every PUBG Mobile player wants least while firing his gun. Recoil control is very important for a gun as player favor guns which has less recoil and can be easily controlled while firing. But in this case, both guns have almost the same recoil when fired. Again both M416 and Scar-L have equal points in recoil too.

#3 Firing Speed:

This is the part which differentiates both the guns. Firing speed is the speed at which a gun fires bullets or empties its magazine. In the case of M416, its firing speed is 3.28 seconds which means it takes 3.28 seconds for M416 to fire all the bullets in its pre-fitted magazine.

While in the case of Scar-L its firing speed is 3.40 seconds which means it takes 0.12 seconds more than M416 to empty its magazine.

Now, these 0.12 seconds can save you from getting killed during any close combat in PUBG Mobile. M416 will be faster to fire its bullets and enemy will get more hits if he has Scar-L on him.

#4 Reloading Time:

Reloading Time is the total time taken by a gun to reload its bullets to fire again. In this case, both M416 and Scar-L have the same reload time of 2.3 seconds. It means that both guns are again on the same phase and a player can choose any gun based on his preference if the preference is reload time of the gun.

#5 Power :

At last, we have the power to finally differentiate between both M416 and Scar-L. But again as both guns fire the same bullets which are 5.56mm, they tend to have equal power. When tested in training mode both M416 and Scar-L were able to burst a buggy with the same amount of bullets fired.

Final Verdict:

But the final verdict goes in favor of M416 as its firing speed is less than Scar-L. And this single reason can decide whether you will get Winner Winner Chicken Dinner or end up losing the game. So remember these points next time you get stuck between choosing M416 and Scar-L.

