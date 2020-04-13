PUBG Lite Minimum System Requirements to run it at 60FPS

PUBG Lite is made for low spec machines, but there are some minimum system requirements to run it.

The recommended system requirements can run PUBG Lite at even 144FPS.

PUBG Lite, the toned-down version of the famous game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), is specially made for dedicated gamers who own desktops and laptops with low specifications. The times when players were required to spend extra bucks on a dedicated graphics card to play PUBG with their friends are now gone, thanks to this version of the game.

As the game is developed for low spec machines, developers have also confirmed that PUBG Lite can run smoothly on integrated graphics. However, that doesn't mean that gamers can play it on dual-core processors or with 1GB RAM. There are some basic system requirements which are essential to meet in order to play it at a constant rate of 60FPS.

Here, we take a look at the minimum system requirements, which are mandatory to have a lag-free gaming experience in PUBG Lite.

PUBG Lite: Minimum System Requirements

Here are the minimum system requirements to run PUBG Lite in your PC:

OS: Windows 7,8,10, 64bit

Windows 7,8,10, 64bit CPU: Core i3 2.4GHz

Core i3 2.4GHz RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: DirectX11 Intel HD Graphics 4000

DirectX11 Intel HD Graphics 4000 HDD: 4GB

PUBG Lite: Recommended System Requirements

Here are the recommended system requirements to run PUBG Lite:

OS: Windows 7,8,10, 64bit

Windows 7,8,10, 64bit CPU: Core i5 2.8GHz

Core i5 2.8GHz RAM: 8 GB

8 GB GPU: GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 HDD: 4GB

In a recent update, PUBG Lite introduced the Season 4 Royale Pass, in which players who purchase it can get rare skins, outfits, and much more.

Additionally, a new Chicken Medal Festival event has also been released in the game, which awards 270 free Chicken Medals to participants. Refer to the article below for more details.

