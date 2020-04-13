PUBG Lite Minimum System Requirements to run it at 60FPS
- PUBG Lite is made for low spec machines, but there are some minimum system requirements to run it.
- The recommended system requirements can run PUBG Lite at even 144FPS.
PUBG Lite, the toned-down version of the famous game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), is specially made for dedicated gamers who own desktops and laptops with low specifications. The times when players were required to spend extra bucks on a dedicated graphics card to play PUBG with their friends are now gone, thanks to this version of the game.
As the game is developed for low spec machines, developers have also confirmed that PUBG Lite can run smoothly on integrated graphics. However, that doesn't mean that gamers can play it on dual-core processors or with 1GB RAM. There are some basic system requirements which are essential to meet in order to play it at a constant rate of 60FPS.
Here, we take a look at the minimum system requirements, which are mandatory to have a lag-free gaming experience in PUBG Lite.
PUBG Lite: Minimum System Requirements
Here are the minimum system requirements to run PUBG Lite in your PC:
- OS: Windows 7,8,10, 64bit
- CPU: Core i3 2.4GHz
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: DirectX11 Intel HD Graphics 4000
- HDD: 4GB
PUBG Lite: Recommended System Requirements
Here are the recommended system requirements to run PUBG Lite:
- OS: Windows 7,8,10, 64bit
- CPU: Core i5 2.8GHz
- RAM: 8 GB
- GPU: GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870
- HDD: 4GB
In a recent update, PUBG Lite introduced the Season 4 Royale Pass, in which players who purchase it can get rare skins, outfits, and much more.
Additionally, a new Chicken Medal Festival event has also been released in the game, which awards 270 free Chicken Medals to participants. Refer to the article below for more details.
PUBG Lite: How to complete Chicken Medal Festival Event?Published 13 Apr 2020, 21:28 IST