PUBG Lite news: Game is sending the pre-registration rewards; Here's how you can redeem it

PUBG Lite released in India just one week ago. But before that, the game was open for pre-registration for about two weeks.

During the pre-registration period, PUBG Lite had certain targets. To reward the high enthusiasm among the players, on reaching 100k and 200k pre-registrations the game developers decided to give different rewards. However, the game had witnessed over 300k pre-registrations.

Players who had done pre-registration during that time have received an email from the PUBG Lite team with the 16 letters unique redeem code. On that email, the developers have mentioned,

More than 300k players have joined our events during the pre-registration period. We are delighted to giveaway more than the two items we promised during for the event. Additionally we will give out Black Scarf, Yellow-Black Striped Long-Sleeve Shirt, Red Sports Top and many more! Like our Facebook page to win more rewards!

How to redeem the code?

To redeem and get the rewards, follow the simple steps mentioned below,

Step 1: Open PUBG Lite launcher and login with the same account witch which you had pre-registered.

Step 2: Once the game opens, click on the "Shop" tab.

Step 3: Look at the bottom left corner of the page. You can find an option "Add Bonus / Gift Code"

Step 4: Write the 16 letters redeem code as it is and click on confirm.

Viola! You will receive all the rewards in your inventory.

However, within just one week, PUBG Lite developers have been trying to give away a lot of rewards to the gamers. Maybe this is their way to attract more people? PUBG Lite is also holding an event in Vizag Gamer Connect where the visitors will be receiving some in-game rewards. The reward spree does not stop here. PUBG Lite has also tied up with Reliance Jio to give away in-game items.

So, what do you think about these free rewards? Do let us know in the comments below!