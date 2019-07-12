PUBG News: PUBG Lite Tournaments, Merchandise and in-game Items can be Won at GamerConnect Vizag

PUBG Lite PC

GamerConnect is coming to Vizag this Sunday between 10 am and 6 pm and will feature the first esports competition for the recently released PUBG Lite.

Amongst the highlights of the gaming exuberanza at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag is the PUBG PC Lite experience zone. Players will be able to play the recently launched battle royale game in high-end PCs and laptop by companies like Intel, NVIDIA and so on at the event.

There will also be exclusive merchandise and in-game items which can be won. Tournaments for the game will be conducted as well. It is likely that these items may be won from these tournaments. To register for the event, click here (it is free!). Registration for the PUBG Lite tournaments will be done on the spot at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

GamerConnect is a company which has been organizing gaming exhibitions, events and esports tournaments for around three years now. It has a calendar of back-to-back events which runs across almost all major cities in the country. GamerConnect Vizag will also be featuring a lot of other games and streamers from across the country will be attending as well. Read about this here- GamerConnect is coming to Vizag and will feature top streamers, esports competitions and more.

PUBG Lite PC was announced in February of this year and since then; fans have been eagerly waiting for the game to come out in India. The game is basically a lighter version of the PUBG game available on Steam in PCs. It does not demand very high specifications so that it can be played on low-end laptops and PCs as well.

The game hit Indian markets on July 4 and is quickly racking up popularity. Many top streamers from the country have been playing the game which has contributed to its rapidly growing player-base.

It will be exciting to see what GamerConnect Vizag has in store for us!

