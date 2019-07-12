PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Lite Officially To Be Released in India; Tentative Release Date Announced

PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite, which is the toned-down version of the famous mobile battle royale game PUBG Mobile, is going to be released in India soon.

What is PUBG Mobile Lite?

PUBG Mobile Lite is built with Unreal Engine 4, which is very similar to PUBG Mobile in terms of gameplay.

But PUBG Mobile Lite features only 40 players in a single server and the map is also small (2x2) which will help the game to run smoothly on very low-end devices. One can play PUBG Mobile Lite even on your 1GB and 2GB RAM phone without experiencing any lag.

PUBG Mobile Lite Release Date in India

So PUBG Mobile Lite will be officially available in India by the end of August 2019 or the first week of September 2019. This has been officially confirmed by developers of PUBG Mobile Lite and this launch period is also announced on their official website. With the release of Royale Pass Season 03 in PUBG Mobile Lite, the game will be released on Google Play Store and gamers can play without using any VPN service.

After the release of PUBG Lite for PC, this comes as a big news for players who prefer mobile.

PUBG Mobile created a massive hype among Indian mobile players. Reports revealed that about 10 million people play PUBG Mobile daily, which is a vast number. But this game demands a phone with high-end specifications to run smoothly. Due to this, mobile users with low-end mobiles were not able to play the game.

So, taking this into account the dev decided on releasing a PUBG Mobile Lite for these people who desperately want to play PUBG Mobile but don't have high-end devices to play it.

After the 3 months of the launch of PUBG Mobile, the lighter version also became available. PUBG Mobile Lite was released in August 2018 in selected countries but was soon taken off.

