PUBG Lite News: PUBG PC Lite's New Update has arrived with some important features and changes

PUBG Lite PC new update!

With the days passing by, the light-weight version of PlayerUnknowns BatteGrounds, popularly known as PUBG Lite is getting polished. Yesterday a new update arrived in the game bringing some important features for this early version of the game. As the game is still on Beta, developers are pushing updates frequently to make the game more enjoyable to its players.

In this new update, the PUBG Lite team have tried to develop new contents and system. Also, they tried to make a number of improvements based on community feedback. So, let us take a look at these new features and changes.

# SLR added in PUBG Lite

SLR in PUBG Lite PC

If you are familiar with the other versions of PUBG, then you already know what SLR is. SLR is a DMR type weapon which uses 7.62mm ammo. It is very powerful for mid to long range and generally used as a substitute for sniper rifles.

# Miramar exclusive Mirado type vehicles

Mirado

From now on, you wil find the Mirado vehicle on Miramar. Both convertible and non-convertible type of Mirado will be available. This is the fastest vehicle on Miramar. But it is very prone to damage, so be aware!

# BP Reward display on the Screen

Now see how much BP you can get with the survival of each zone

From now on, you'll be able to see how much BP you will be rewarded to survive a circle. The more you survive, the higher the BP you can earn. Sounds amazing, isn't it?

Other than these main changes, there are a number of changes that the PUBG Lite team have implemented to make the gameplay experience better. These are

Pistol and SMG attachment are now grouped together under the same category and combined the bullet loops for shotguns like Win94 and Kar98K into a single attachment.

Gunplay animation is now more realistic, the empty magazines will drop to the ground after the weapons reload.

Footstep volume is now increased based on the community feedback

A new system has been implemented where users can report teammates via the system menu.

However, you can read the full changelog by clicking here

Even though the game is yet to be available for all the countries, there have been hints that the game will see the Steam release very soon. But until then, if you want you can still download and play the game even if you are not in a country where the game is currently available. All you have to do is, follow the simple steps mentioned in this article.

