PUBG Lite PC: New Event and India release

Wasif Ahmed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
260   //    09 Mar 2019, 04:58 IST

There is a new event in PUBG PC Lite.
There is a new event in PUBG PC Lite.

PUBG PC Lite has announced a new event for the battle royale game. The event, which will run from March 9-10, will give competing players some reward items.

PUBG PC Lite is the lite version of the popular battle royale game Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG). The game has been developed mainly for Asian countries, keeping in mind the huge hype it has enjoyed across the continent. The PC version demands very high specifications to run the game smoothly, although the lite version works perfectly for low-end PC's too and makes it ideal for those who don't have the best specs but still want to play.

The complete details for this two-day event, as posted on the official PUBG Lite site are as follows:

Event Period: March 9th through to March 10th

Event Time: 12PM ~ 12AM (GMT +8)

  • You must play in a Squad each day of the event period during the specified event time to receive the rewards

Event Mission: Play 3 Rounds in Squad Mode

How to Participate: Play 3 rounds of PUBG Lite in Squad Mode during the specified period and times, to receive the reward through the crate icon within the game. The reward on March 9 is a Floral Shirt and March 10 are Athletic Shorts. Both items will be given for a period of 30 days.

So far, the lite version has been released in 10 countries - currently in the beta phase for all involved at present. Indian fans are very anxious as to when the game will release in this region, though there has been no official communication by the PUBG PC Lite team regarding the game's expansion to more regions yet.

Advertisement

It seems as though the team are currently working on bugs experienced in the beta version, while strengthening the servers to accommodate more players before announcing the game's release in more regions. It's also highly probable the game will release in India at a similar time to the global launch of PUBG PC Lite.

READ: Why hasn't PUBG's PC Lite been released in India yet?

Despite this, Indian gamers can still enjoy the game by following the instructions in this article.

Make sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest Gaming news!

Wasif Ahmed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Writing.
