PUBG Lite servers are finally open to play in India

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 04 Jul 2019, 19:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Lite

After a long wait for the most awaited game of the year, PUBG PC Lite has finally launched in India. The game, which is the exact copy of the PUBG Steam version, is now finally available for low spec system users with toned down graphics in India. Recently, PUBG Lite has announced on their Facebook post about the maintenance period as the update was just going to arrive for other regions.

As during maintenance, the game servers were inaccessible but now the servers are finally available. Also, they have pushed a new update after the maintenance period was over. To play PUBG Lite, you just need a system with Intel Core i3 processor running at 2.4GHz, at least 4GB RAM and 4GB storage space as well as Intel HD 4000 Graphics with support for DirectX11.

Also speaking about the registration rewards, some players have got skins and outfits in their E-mail account. But according to the company, everyone will receive those rewards by the 11th of July. The rewards include the Tiger M46 and the Çheetah parachute for the 100k registration. For the 200k registration, Black Scarf, Punk Glasses and Bloody Combat Pants will be given to everyone.

But you should keep one thing in the mind that this game is still in the beta testing phase which means you will find bugs and glitches. To report them, simply click on the feedback button in the lobby. The game servers are right now available for 50+ countries in the world and the developers are getting ready for the global release.

To engage more people in the game, the company has launched the game in the market absolutely for free. Somehow only three maps are available in the PUBG Lite - Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok. Vikendi is still not available but it is expected to release soon after a new update.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News

Also Read: PUBG Lite Official Release Date in India Announced; Steps on How to Download PUBG Lite?