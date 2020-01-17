PUBG Lite Vikendi Update: Night Mode, G36C Weapon, Snowmobile Vehicle, and More

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

Image Source: PUBG Lite Blog

The Vikendi update of PUBG Lite is finally live on the global servers, and this new patch update will be bringing night mode in the new map. Along with this, the latest update of PUBG Lite also elevates the arrival of the new weapon, G36C. However, this weapon is already available on other platforms, but it was still pending to get released in the PUBG Lite version.

PUBG Lite's servers were taken down for maintenance on January 16, 2020, and after five hours of maintenance, players can now update the game through PUBG Lite launcher. The complete patch notes have been out and here are the highlights of the Vikendi update.

PUBG Lite Vikendi Update Patch Notes

Vikendi Map

Vehicles will be more slippery on the snowy and icy terrains

There are two weathers in Vikendi: Clear and Moonlight (night mode)

The Redzone will be made outside of the safe-zone

Blue Zone has been resized to match the map size for each phase

Item spawn rate increased

G36C Weapon

Available only in Vikendi

Requires 5.56 ammo to operate

Categorized under AR segment

Snowmobile and Zima Vehicle

Available only in Vikendi

Maximum two players can ride at a single time (Snowmobile)

Zima replaces the UAZs on Vikendi

Store

Added New Year crate (Expires after 6th January)

Winter Guardian Crate (Sold from January 16th to February 13th)

Moreover, a bunch of bugs has also been fixed. After the latest update, Vikendi map is finally available on PUBG Lite servers. Try this amazing new map with your PUBG Lite friends and also keep an eye on Sportskeeda to stay in touch with the latest PUBG news.