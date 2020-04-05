PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update confirmed leaks; Miramar 2.0, Library Mode and more

Changelog and confirmed leaks of PUBG Mobile update 0.18.0 version.

The new update will bring Miramar 2.0 map, Library mode and more

PUBG Mobile update 0.18.0

Tencent Games is ready to roll out the beta version of the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update on 7th April, and the fans are eagerly waiting for it. After a month of testing, the update will be released globally, where all the players can experience the various new content added in the 0.18.0 version.

Before the update hits the global server, here we have some confirmed leaks for our readers that will give a glimpse of the newly added content and features that are going to arrive in the upcoming PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Confirmed Leaks

# 1: Miramar 2.0

The hype among PUBG Mobile players for Erangel 2.0 is inexpressible, and everyone is still waiting for the map to release in the game. But PUBG Mobile has surprised its fans as a new map titled Miramar 2.0 is due to arrive. The forthcoming map, Miramar 2.0, is the enhanced and upgraded version of Miramar, where the map will be tweaked with sandstorms, creative visuals, and more.

Miramar 2.0

# 2: Library Mode

The testing for the Library Mode has already begun in the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile, and the mode will be added soon in the beta update also. In library mode, a single player has to take 18 kills with different weapons in order to win the round. After each kill, the player will receive an unconventional gun from the previous ones. Click here to know more about Library mode.

Library Mode

# 3: Scope on Winchester 94 (Win94)

Finally, after a very long time, the developers of PUBG Mobile are going to add a pre-applied scope on the most underrated weapon, Win 94. After the release of the 0.18.0 version, players can now access 2.5x scope on the Win94 sniper. Moreover, Win 94 also delivers more significant damage than other bolt actions like Kar98k, which becomes another primary reason to use it.

Miramar 2.0

In its official announcement post, PUBG Mobile said that:

We decided to invite more testers and planned to test 0.18.0 version, (7 April), it includes new map and new mode.