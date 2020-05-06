PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update features and changes

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update

The PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update will arrive on 7th May, and the patch notes for the update have been released officially. The upcoming update is about to bring several new exciting features into the game. After the release of the update, PUBG Mobile players will see the Win94 with 2.7x scope, the Jungle Adventure Mode in Sanhok, P90 in Arena Mode, and points protection against cheater kills.

Apart from these additions, PUBG Mobile will introduce several new interesting features. Before the update hits the global servers, the developers are most likely to take the servers down for maintenance. Once the maintenance period is over, the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update will go live officially on the Google Play Store.

Let's take a look at the unique features coming to the game through the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update New Features

#1 Vending machines

Vending machines can be seen in the upcoming PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update. The main purpose of the vending machines is to provide energy drinks and painkillers to the players.

Whenever players go near the machines, an option will appear on their screen to buy particular items. Moreover, the lucky players who manage to find the vending machine can also get a total of eight drinks at a time.

#2 Race track in Miramar 2.0

With the arrival of the new update, the Miramar 2.0 map will also make its way into the game. It is a revamped version of the old Miramar map, featuring some new additions. Most notably, a race track has been added to the map, where players can perform stunts with bikes, cars, and the other vehicles available in the game.

#3 Updated anti-cheat feature with points protection system

The points protection system feature will prove to be very beneficial for rank pushers in PUBG Mobile. Whenever cheaters or hackers kill legitimate players in the game, rank points will be refunded to the legal player's account. Regarding this, a notice will also be sent via email to the player's ID.