PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update: Key features of Mad Miramar 

The latest PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update has been rolled out.

The new update includes Win94 with 2.7x scope, Jungle Adventure in Sanhok, P90 in Arena Mode, Points Protection Against Cheater Kills and much more. However, the new Mad Miramar map is catching everyone's attention.

The Mad Miramar is different from the one we saw in the game's 0.17.0 update. A unique feature called the Sandstorm effect has been added to the Mad Miramar map.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update: Mad Miramar

Oasis and Race Track

In the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update, the developers have made some visual changes to the Classic Miramar map and added a few new elements.

In the Mad Miramar map, an Oasis has been added to the northern part of the map, and Urban Ruins is now to the northwest. More housing areas, roads, and resources have been added so you'll need to pick your landing spot and battles wisely.

Additionally, another addition in the Mad Miramar map is a race track that runs through the whole map and is ideal for motorheads.

Golden Mirado and Miramar's New Vending Machine

Golden Mirado is a rare feature in the new Mad Miramar map. Only one Golden Mirado will spawn on the said map. So, be the first to claim it and show off your riches in the desert.

The new vending machines scattered around the map help you get Energy Drinks or Painkillers. You might even be lucky to get upto eight drinks.

Sandstorm effects, Events, and Themes

The new Mad Miramar map also features Miramar Main Lobby and music. The developers have also added new Miramar achievements.

Play the new Miramar map and complete multiple objectives to get these achievements.