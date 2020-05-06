PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update release

The patch notes of the latest PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update are officially out, and along with them, the developers have also revealed the update's release date and time.

In the patch notes of the update, developers disclosed the new features and modes that have been added to the game in the 0.18.0 update. Some of the new additions to the game are a sandstorm, the Win94 with a 2.7x Scope, the Jungle Adventure Mode in the Sanhok map, P90 in Arena Mode, and points protection against cheater kills.

According to PUBG Mobile officials, the update is scheduled to release at 5:30 pm IST on 7th May.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Release Time in India

As mentioned above, the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update's expected release time is around 5:30 PM IST on 7th May. There is no downtime, and the game's servers will not be taken offline for the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update.

This update requires approximately 1.97 GB of storage space on Android devices and 2.21 GB of storage space on iOS devices.

Updated Miramar map

The Season 13 Royale Pass (RP) will also be live on May 13, and the RP section will be locked a day before the release of the Season 13 RP.

Some of the essential additions to the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update are:

Win94 with 2.7x Scope

Updated Miramar with Sandstorm

Canted Sight Available

New Classic Mode Content: Jungle Adventure in Sanhok.

New Customizable Weapon System: Guncraft Finishes.

New Weapon: P90 in Arena Mode

Royale Pass Season 13: Toy Playground.

Bluehole Mode: Brand New EvoGround Experience.

New Anti-Cheating Implementation: Points Protection Against Cheater Kills

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update

Along with this, the PUBG Mobile Corporation has also added a new currency called AG (AceGold). After the update, all Silver rewards will be replaced with AG in events. However, this will not be implemented in events that started before the update.

The Resource Expansion Pack of the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update has also been divided into three packs for a better download experience.