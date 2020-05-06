PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Patch Notes officially released

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Patch Notes

The PUBG Mobile developers have officially released the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update patch notes which includes a lot of new surprises, features, and changes to the game. The latest developments includes an updated Miramar map with a sandstorm, Win94 with 2.7x scope, Jungle Adventure in Sanhok, P90 in Arena Mode, Points Protection Against Cheater Kills, and much more.

After the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Patch Notes, the developers will be pushing out updates, starting May 7th. The server will not be taken offline for the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update, but this update requires approximately 1.97 GB of storage space on Android devices and 2.21 GB of storage space on iOS devices. Players on different versions won’t be able to invite one another, so be sure that you update the game as soon as possible.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Patch Notes: List of Features

New features in the 0.18.0 Patch Notes

The developers, on their official social media handles, posted the complete list of PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Patch Notes. There have been new additions with PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Patch Notes and here's the full list of new features added in the game -

1. Updated Miramar with Sandstorm: The developers have made some visual updates to the Classic Miramar map and added some new elements. In the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Patch Notes, an Oasis has been added to the northern part of the map, and Urban Ruins is now to the northwest. More housing areas, roads, and resources have been added, so you’ll need to pick your landing spot and battles wisely.

New Miramar Map

Additionally, in PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Patch Notes, a racetrack has also been added, which runs through the entire map. Other than this, few other additions are:

New Miramar Map Vehicle: Golden Mirado. The only one will spawn on the map, so be the first to claim it and show off your riches in the desert!

Golden Mirado. The only one will spawn on the map, so be the first to claim it and show off your riches in the desert! Miramar's New Vending Machine: Get Energy Drinks or Painkillers from Vending Machines scattered around the map. You might even be lucky enough to get eight drinks at a time.

2. EvoGround New Mode (Bluehole Mode):

Advertisement

New Bluehole Mode

In PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update, Erangel will now have two zones, an outer and inner zone. The internal zone is the newest addition, and will represent the next play zone location. Once the outer zone finishes shrinking to the inner circle, a new inner zone will appear.

In the latest PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Patch Notes, all supplies spawn with a 50% increase over the Classic Mode Erangel map, and players can revive downed teammates in 4 seconds.

3. New Classic Mode Content (Jungle Adventure): During the event, when searching for a match in Sanhok, there is a random chance to enter the new Jungle Adventure Mode. As per the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Patch Notes, this mode adds additional variety of features and challenges which are not present in Sanhok.

4. New Arena Content (New Weapon-P90):

New P90 Weapon

As per the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update patch notes, P90 has been added to the Arena, and is a fearsome weapon in close quarters combat. This weapon fires 9 mm rounds and has a default magazine capacity of up to 50 shots. It has three different firing modes: single, burst, and full-auto. The P90 can be equipped with all SMG Muzzle attachments, 1x-6x Scope, and the Laser Sight.

5. Canted Sight available: As indicated by PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Patch Notes, a new attachment, Canted Sight, will now spawn and is compatible with most assault rifles, submachine guns, sniper rifles, light machine guns, and some shotguns. The Canted Sight is a new attachment that can be equipped alongside other scopes and acts as a close-range scope.

6. New Anti-Cheating Implementation (Points Protection Against Cheater Kills): This is another feature of the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update patch notes. The game will become a Point Protection Match when players lose points because of being killed by cheaters. All points deducted in the match will be returned to players, and a notice will be sent via an in-game mail.

7. New Results Screen UI:

New Results Screen

In the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Patch Note, there has been an improvement in the Classic Mode's Results Screen, and a new "Detailed Results" screen has been added. On the Detailed Results page, players can view the detailed data of each weapon they used in the game.

The gamers can also check match statistics and compare their stats with others in the same tier. Additionally, the developers have also added five grading criteria in the Results Screen to change the rating system and rating display.

8. Weapon and Attachment Improvements:

In PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Patch Notes, the Win94 now comes with its 2.7x Scope, and only spawns in Miramar.

Loading the S1897 while aiming down sights will not remove your view from the iron sights.

Improvements to bullet marks: Players can now guess which direction bullets have been shot from based on the shape of the bullet holes.

Flare Gun improvements: When holding the Flare Gun or opening your Backpack, players will see the type of supply that will be summoned by the Flare Gun (vehicle or airdrop).

9. New Currency

Added a new currency called AG (AceGold). After the update, all Silver rewards will be replaced with AG in events (this will not be implemented for events that started before the update).

The price of most items purchasable with UC in the Shop will be changed to an AG price. When a player doesn't have enough AG, UC can be used to make up for the difference.

Royale Pass UC rewards will now have two options. Players will be able to choose either a 30 UC or 400 AG (equivalent to 40 UC) reward at the corresponding rank.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Patch Notes have improved the 30 UC Crate. The update also involves adjusting the items from the crate and a change from the default draw price to 300 AG. UC can be used to make up the difference when the player doesn't have enough AG.

10. Classic Mode Combat Improvements: PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Patch Notes have a few improvements in the Classic Mode combat interface.