PUBG Mobile Season 12 end date leaked 

PUBG Mobile Season 12 End Date

The Royale Pass Season 13 of PUBG Mobile is coming up with some new exciting stuff, and everyone now has an eye on the PUBG Mobile Season 12 end date. There has been a lot of news regarding the end date, but most of them are incorrect.

A bunch of new features have been added to the Royale Pass Season 13. As per the leaks by Mr. Ghost Gaming, a new skin of AUG, few emotes, new titles, and an updated Miramar Map will be present in Season 13 of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Season 12 End Date Details

According to the leaks, the PUBG Mobile Season 12 end date is 11th May 2020. The new season will be released one or two days after the end of Season 12. The officials have not announced the end date of PUBG Mobile Season 12, but as per the usual trend, it will most likely end on 11th May.

PUBG Mobile Season 13

PUBG Mobile Season 12 is a complete game with numerous awe-inspiring features. The quarantine period helped people to reach the 'Ace' level in the game quickly. But the lockdown made it hard for people to reach the 'Conqueror' level, as the minimum rating points to get into the top 500 of any particular region is somewhere around 5900-6100.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Rewards

Royale Pass Season 13 Rewards

The leaks have also revealed that there will be new titles for tiers such as Ace, Conqueror and original name tags too. The upcoming season will also bring some unique and exciting characters like Captain Hawk, Fire Ranger, and Nebula Hero.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 will bring a lot of new sets like the Army Men set, Fire Ranger set, Nebula Hero set, Puppet Agent set and the Rock n' Roll set.

The players who are at 'Ace' or 'Conqueror' in Season 12 level will get titles and prizes in Season 13 for their achievements in the previous season. These include rewards like a new Season 13 outfit, Ace Parachute, Pineapple Price Ornament and Graffiti Tag pan.