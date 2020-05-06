PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Leaks

The PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update patch notes have been officially released today. A lot of additions have been made in this update, which is going to go live on May 7 at approximately 5:30 PM IST. Some modifications have been made in the weapons, modes, maps, weapon Attachments, and in-game currency.

The server will not be taken offline for PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update. This update requires approximately 1.97 GB of storage space on Android devices and 2.21 GB of storage space on iOS devices. Players on different versions won’t be able to invite one another, so be sure to update as soon as possible.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Leaks: New Weapons, Mode, and Currency

#1 EvoGround Bluehole Mode

New Bluehole Mode

A new Arcade mode Bluehole has been added to the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update. Erangel will now have two zones, an outer and an inner zone. The inner zone is the newest addition, which will represent the next play zone location. Players will lose health while in this inner zone as long as the outer zone is present. Once the outer zone finishes shrinking to the inner circle, a new inner zone will appear.

#2 New weapon - P90

New P90 Weapon

The P90 has been added to the Arena, and it’s a fearsome weapon in close combat. This weapon fires 9mm rounds and has a default magazine capacity of up to 50 shots. It has three different firing modes: single, burst, and full-auto. The P90 can be equipped with all SMG Muzzle attachments, 1x-6x Scope, and the Laser Sight.

#3 New currency AG (Ace Gold)

A new currency called AG (Ace Gold) will be added to the PUBG game in its 0.18.0 update. After the said update, all Silver rewards will be replaced with AG in events. The prices of most items to be purchased in the Shop with UC will be changed to AG prices. When a player doesn't have enough AG, UC can be used to make up for the difference.