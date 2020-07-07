PUBG Mobile 0.19.0: Top 5 loot spots in the Livik map

The new Livik map is a major feature of PUBG Mobile's 0.19.0 update.

Here is a look at the top five loot spots in the game's all-new Livik map.

Top 5 Loot Spots In The Livik Map

PUBG Mobile has finally released its latest 0.19.0 version on the global servers, to the delight of fans across the world. The update has many new features, with the new Livik map being one of the most-anticipated additions to the game.

The Livik map itself offers a variety of features including a new Monster Truck vehicle. In this article, we take a look at the top five loot spots in PUBG Mobile's all-new Livik map.

Top 5 loot spots in PUBG Mobile's Livik Map

#1 Midstein

Top 5 Loot Spots In The Livik Map

The place with the highest amount of loot in the Livik map is the Midstein area. This area resembles Pochinki from the Erangel map. Most players would love to land here as it is located in the centre of the map. The area has many compounds with good loot.

#2 Power Plant

Advertisement

Top 5 Loot Spots In The Livik Map

The Power Plant area in the Livik Map is ideal for players who want to loot in a short period of time. The area has a big building with high-quality loot and players can get good weapons and high-level armour for themselves. A vehicle is always spawned near the Power Plant to help players travel faster.

#3 Holdhus

Top 5 Loot Spots In The Livik Map

The Holdhus area is one of the biggest areas in the Livik map and has a variety of compounds that contain some of the best loot. The area is on the lower side of the map and can easily become a hot-drop.

#4 Iceborg

Top 5 Loot Spots In The Livik Map

The Iceborg area is on the snowy side of the Livik map. This place also has rich loot and great compounds to take TPP advantage. It is incredibly picturesque and players will love to travel here when playing in the new Livik map.

#5 East Port

Top 5 Loot Spots In The Livik Map

The East Port has a large number of compounds in which players can easily find good loot. The area also has a good number of healing items.

Players can easily spot other enemies from different compounds in this area and can take them down with utilities like frag grenades and Molotov cocktails.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile

Also check: Top 5 Features Of New 0.19.0 Update Of PUBG Mobile